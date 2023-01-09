Women, child wounded by gunfire in Clearwater

A woman and child were wounded by gunfire at a Clearwater apartment complex on Sunday in what investigators believe was a domestic dispute, police said.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Officers found a woman and child with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a domestic dispute, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday night.