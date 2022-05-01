Some women and children evacuated from Mariupol

AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov
Associated Press
·5 min read

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Russia’s high-stakes offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country’s eastern industrial heartland has Ukrainian forces fighting village by village and more civilians fleeing airstrikes and artillery shelling as the war draws near their doorsteps.

The United Nations was working to evacuate residents from blockaded Mariupol. As many as 100,000 people are believed to still be in the port city, included up to civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture the capital, Kyiv. Mariupol is a major target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Details about the scope of Saturday’s evacuations and the possibility of more to come Sunday were unclear given the number of parties involved in the negotiations and the volatile situation on the ground.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said Saturday that 19 adults and six children were transported out of the city but gave no further details. A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the Azovstal steelworks, said 20 civilians were evacuated Saturday, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group.

In a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel, regiment Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well as civilians. “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed,” he said.

The U.N. has not confirmed that people were able to leave Mariupol on Saturday. An Associated Press journalist saw women and children arriving in Bezimenne, a village which is under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

A Red Cross representative there said 20 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant amid a temporary cease-fire observed by Ukrainian and Russian forces. Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a total of 46 people, groups of 25 and 21, were evacuated from areas near the plant.

Elsewhere in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, about 20 older adults and children clutching bags along with their dogs and cats boarded a minivan Saturday in the town of Lyman, where at least half the population has fled Russian shelling, The van, marked with a sign reading “evacuation of children” in Ukrainian, sped off toward the city of Dnipro as explosions were heard in the distance.

“The liberators have come and have freed us from what? Our lives?” said Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.

Undeterred by air raid sirens and warnings to shelter at home, people in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia visited cemeteries Sunday, when Ukrainians observed the Orthodox Christian day of the dead.

“If our dead could rise and see this, they would say, ‘It’s not possible, they’re worse than the Germans,’” Hennadiy Bondarenko, 61, said while marking the day with his family at a picnic table among the graves. “All our dead would join the fighting, including the Cossacks.”

In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy warned that Russia was “gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country.” He urged Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.

“But why do the Russian soldiers need this? Why do their families need this?” Zelenskyy said in Russian.

Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.

But Western military analysts have suggested that the offensive in the Donbas region, which includes Mariupol, was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and the separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.

Video and images from inside the Mariupol steel plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified men with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.

A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.

The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken in the last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.

Numerically, Russia’s military manpower vastly exceeds Ukraine’s. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated Russia had positioned near the border as many as 190,000 troops; Ukraine’s standing military totals about 200,000, spread throughout the country.

With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia’s offensive still could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia’s vast armories mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Pelosi visits Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a small Congressional delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China

    The official Xinhua News Agency said the building owner was among the arrested. Police in the city of Changsha said they had also arrested three people in charge of design and construction and five others for what they said was a false safety assessment for a guest house on the fourth to sixth floors. A woman was rescued, taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday, bringing the total rescued to six.

  • Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

    Egypt’s Suez Canal said Sunday its monthly revenues hit an all-time record, raking in $629 million in April. The unprecedented income came as the Suez Canal in March increased transit fees for ships passing through the waterway. About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.

  • Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale

    President Joe Biden plans to gather with other dignitaries in Minneapolis on Sunday to remember former Vice President Walter Mondale at a memorial service that his family delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden wanted to attend the memorial because he had "an important personal relationship” with Mondale.

  • 2022 NFL Draft: Cowboys Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Tracker

    Dallas had always been able to grab strong contributors from the UDFA pool, but that well has run dry recently. Will 2022 reverse course? A tracker of all of the eventual signings from @KDDrummondNFL

  • Ask the Athlete: Learn golf secrets from Cal Poly star Caroline Cantlay

    Caroline Cantlay, sister of a PGA pro, offers useful tips for golfers of all ages and levels.

  • Ukraine’s SBU foils false-flag attack aimed at shooting down an airliner above Russia or Belarus

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has uncovered and neutralized enemy agents who were planning to shoot down a passenger airliner over Russia or Belarus and blame Ukraine for the attack, an SBU spokesperson said in a press briefing on May 1.

  • Zelensky says more than 23,000 Russian troops have died since invasion’s start

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Saturday that more than 23,000 Russian soldiers have died since the start of Russia’s invasion. “The occupiers are accumulating additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country,” Zelensky said, continuing, “We know that the Russian command is preparing for new…

  • Biden delivers remarks at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    President Joe Biden was the first to deliver remarks at the dinner in six years.

  • Biden roasts Trump during White House correspondents' dinner speech

    President Biden on April 30 said he's the first president at the White House correspondents' dinner in six years.

  • Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly 'vilify' him

    Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accused the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol of leaking all of the text messages he provided to the panel in what he says was an effort to vilify him publicly. The argument was made in a filing Friday in Washington's federal court, where Meadows sued in December to invalidate subpoenas issued to him for his testimony and to Verizon for his cell phone records. In the latest filing, lawyers for Meadows asked a judge to reject the committee's request for a court ruling in its favor that could force Meadows to comply with the subpoenas.

  • Zelenskyy makes direct appeal to Russian soldiers - Do not fight

    In his nightly address, Zelenskyy switched to speaking in Russian to ask members of the invading forces not to fight in Ukraine.

  • America's public transit systems are hurting. Can they recover?

    Two years into a pandemic that saw train and bus ridership plummet to a fraction of pre-COVID levels — and amid new fears about violence on city subways — once frequent commuters have been slow to return.

  • Ex-NATO commander: Loss of top Russian officers amid invasion unprecedented in modern history

    Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, claims that the Russian military’s “amazing incompetence” in Ukraine has resulted in a loss of generals and other top officers that is unprecedented in modern history. “In modern history, there is no situation comparable in terms of the deaths of generals … Here, on…

  • Ukraine Army destroys Russian command post in Kharkiv Oblast, National Guard says

    The Ukrainian military has destroyed a command post of invading Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast, the National Guard of Ukraine reported on Facebook on April 30.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Zmiyinyy Island, destroy 3 Russian anti-aircraft installations

    Olha Hluschenko - Sunday, 1 May 2022, 01:50 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian Repellent-1 radio-electronic combat station, 3 anti-aircraft installations, a Strela-10 rocket launcher, a communications system, and have killed 42 personnel in the southern operational area.

  • F-35 Pilot: NATO Could ‘Completely Destroy the Russian Forces’

    Pilot Billie Flynn has done it all in the F-35 ... but not everyone is going to like what he has to say.

  • Brutal Sect of Putin’s Army Accused of Murdering Their Own Comrades

    Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBUCHA, Ukraine—Ihor Yuschenko, 61, a former colonel in the Ukrainian Armed Forces who once served as the deputy chief of staff of ground forces in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, watched in horror as a war crime took place right outside his window in broad daylight.According to Yuschenko, a column of Russian troops advancing through the town stopped and opened fire on his street in central Bucha on Feb. 27, killing two pedestrians. This co

  • Odesa Military Administration: Odesa wins 7:0 on enemy planes shot down

    Olha Hlushchenko - Sunday, 1 May 2022, 00:58 Serhii Bratchuk, Spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that Odesan air defence equipment "is doing its job very well," having shot down 7 Russian planes.

  • Putin Put on Blast Over Pathetic War Gear for Russian Troops

    TwitterAlthough Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine for months building up to the moment in February when Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off the assault, his military appears to have had one key oversight: Russian mercenaries are fighting with inferior first-aid kits without key life-saving gear, according to a number of viral posts that reportedly originated from Russian fighters involved in the war.Russians are starting to sound off about how Putin has failed to adequately prepare