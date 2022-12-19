Women cleaning skyscraper windows without harnesses shocks Chinese netizens

A pair of seemingly fearless Chinese women went viral after they were filmed cleaning windows on the outside of a skyscraper’s 11th floor.

Shared on Douyin on Dec. 12, the video of the women has collected over 4 million views, 36,000 likes and 11,000 reshares.

Allegedly filmed on Dec. 11 in Songyuan, China, two women in aprons can be seen balancing on the ledge of an 11th-story window without any safety harnesses or protective measures. While one woman grips the edge of a window for support, the other can be seen with one leg inside the apartment and one leg outside the window as they both scrub the windows with rags.

In response to the short clip, shocked Douyin users took to the comments:

“I’d rather the window get dirty than wipe. Who usually looks at the glass at home every day,” a user wrote.

“Not to mention standing outside, sticking your head out is scary enough,” another commented.

Some were in awe of the women, with one user writing: “It’s a miracle these two survived to such an old age.”

