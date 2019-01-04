Women Of Color Are Here To Make Congress Great Again

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and Ilhan Omar (center) at the Capitol on Jan. 4. They and other women of color entering Congress are not cogs of a party machine. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

An extraordinary cohort of women of color was sworn into Congress this week.

They arrive in a D.C. that is fraught with chaos and uncertainty, largely because of our reckless president. He is holding the government hostage, demanding an estimated $5 billion to build an unnecessary wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. This ransom comes at the cost of an ongoing federal government partial shutdown that is further impairing an already fragile nation.

Since Dec. 22, the shutdown has put the lives of government employees (and their paychecks) on hold because President Donald Trump thinks that playing high stakes politics is how he should govern.

In stark contrast to many establishment leaders, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley, Lucy McBath and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are showing America what thoughtful governance and political hope can look like. Theirs is not a politics of pettiness; it is a politics of accountability.

This squad of bold women of color is arriving in the nation’s capital on the people’s steam, not on the coattails of establishment Democrats.

On the first day of this 116th Congress, these congresswomen of color are calling for a New Green Deal and the impeachment of this treacherous president; they are demanding genuine gun control and transparent oversight of our infrastructure. This is what women of color politics looks like.

They make comprehensive proposals like a New Green Deal. They support a boycott, divestment and sanctions bill to use tools such as economic sanctions to address violations of Palestinians' human rights. They insist on serving on the most powerful committees because they are emboldened as veterans of social, economic and racial justice movements.

Theirs are the strategies of organizing everyday people to insist on their rights and to accept nothing less.

Last year began with both the GOP and the Democratic Party refusing to recognize the power of these women of color and the new American majority that stands behind them. But now they’re in the driver’s seat, and there is no denying who they are, who they represent and what they will do. These women of color are in office to challenge the mores, practices and assumptions of both parties.

In the month before taking office, these women of color ― including, most visibly, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Haaland ― have called for what amounts to a legislative agenda that advances voting rights, green jobs, a living wage and protection of the basic humanity and rights of immigrants and refugees.

The women of color leaders entering Congress are not cogs of a party machine; they are, instead, veterans of grassroots movements, once wholly dismissed by establishment Democrats. They are organizers and thought leaders, everyday women who understand firsthand what it has been to suffer under the cruel regime of conservatism inflicted on people of color and other marginalized communities.

They are not just changing American politics; they are changing our culture.

Mothers of the Movement’s Lucy McBath entered Congress with a promise to make government accountable to the young, to black people and to victims of gun violence. She will do this in the seat once held by Newt Gingrich and alongside the largest and most impressive class of women of color ever to enter Congress.