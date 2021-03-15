Women crowd-source their own security on Tel Aviv's streets

  • A woman presents the SafeUP, a women's safety net application, at a co-working space in Tel Aviv
  • A woman presents the SafeUP, a women's safety net application, at a co-working space in Tel Aviv
  • Neta Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder at SafeUP, a women's safety net application, works with her team members at a co-working space in Tel Aviv
1 / 3

Women crowd-source their own security on Tel Aviv's streets

A woman presents the SafeUP, a women's safety net application, at a co-working space in Tel Aviv
Dan Williams
·2 min read

By Dan Williams

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The 2011 party in central Israel turned grim when a woman was cornered by two men in a side-room. Then her girlfriends, worried about her absence, turned up. The assailants fled.

It was a strength-in-numbers moment that inspired one of the friends, Neta Schreiber, to develop SafeUp, an app that allows women who feel threatened or unsafe to summon help from other subscribers.

Launched on Sunday in Tel Aviv, at whose municipal technology lab it was developed, SafeUp could provide ideas for bigger cities like London, where the March 3 abduction and murder of pedestrian Sarah Everard has stirred public demands for better counter-measures.

Besides enabling a woman in distress to share her live location with a list of contacts she provides in advance, the phone app can locate and connect via audio or video to volunteer women "guardians", up to 500 metres (0.3 mile) away.

Should the woman or the "guardians" - who undergo training by SafeUp in legal and psychological aspects of crisis intervention - deem the situation an imminent danger, they can call police through the app, which taps into the phone's camera and microphone to record evidence.

For less extreme circumstances, "guardians" nearby can go to the scene to help.

"We aim for a response time of five minutes," Schreiber told Reuters, adding that when a woman being harassed used SafeUp during the testing phase, her reinforcement by two "guardians" was enough to shake off her abuser.

The app, which can be downloaded for free, has also helped avert domestic violence, she said, though "guardians" do not enter private homes.

While Tel Aviv is considered relatively safe in terms of violent crime, the new app has been welcomed by its women.

Some 4% of women in Israel have suffered sexual harassment and 0.3% have suffered molestation, rape or attempted rape, the Central Bureau of Statistics says. Some 45% of women subjected to violence or threats of violence file complaints with police.

"Of course I will use it," said Lital Herman, a 33-year-old product manager, of SafeUp. "Personally, I feel in Tel Aviv really safe, and I usually don't go super late at night. But if I do, I have my own dog and if I will feel like I need another partner I will use this app definitely."

Israeli women's movement Naamat applauded the launch of the app as a significant step in the overall campaign to stop violence against women but added: "Start-ups and the mobilization of technology in the service of women’s safety is not the be-all and end-all, and not every murder, assault or harassment can be prevented through technology."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

    French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November. Over the weekend, hospitals in the Paris area - which account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 patients in intensive care units - started transferring patients to other parts of France to reduce pressure on the capital's health system. The health ministry also reported 6,471 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 4.3% from last Monday.

  • Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

    Russia’s foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. Russia and Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

  • Texas restaurant covered in racist graffiti after owner went on CNN to oppose lifting mask mandate

    Ramen shop in Texas vandalised after owner opposes governor’s order lifting mask mandate

  • Arteta benches Aubameyang for disciplinary issue

    Rebecca Lowe and the chaps discuss Arsenal's continued discipline problems after Mikel Arteta shares why his captain was dropped to the bench ahead of the North London derby.

  • Brussels launches legal action against UK over Northern Ireland

    Brussels accused Britain of violating international law as it launched legal action against the UK for unilaterally extending post Brexit grace periods on checks in Northern Ireland. The European Commission set a deadline of the end of the month to “rectify” the alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol or it would pursue a case in the EU’s top court and trigger dispute resolution mechanisms in the Brexit treaties. Boris Johnson said: "The Protocol is there to uphold and to guarantee, to buttress the Good Friday Agreement." "It should guarantee not just trade and movement north-south but east-west as well.That's all we're trying to sort out with some temporary and technical measures which we think are very sensible. “It is the second time in the space of six months that the UK government is set to breach international law,” a commission spokesman said. Under the terms of the treaty, Northern Ireland follows a raft of EU rules to prevent the need for a hard border with EU member Ireland. The Protocol instead creates a border in the Irish Sea with mainland Britain. Brussels sent a letter, a first step in infringement proceedings against the UK, which insists its actions are lawful and could face large fines in the European Court of Justice. It also wrote a “political letter” to Lord Frost, warning Britain that the EU would trigger dispute processes that could ultimately allow it to suspend parts of the free trade agreement agreed with London on Christmas Eve. Maros Sefcovic, the EU commissioner in charge of the Brexit agreement, accused the UK of destroying the trust that had been painstakingly rebuilt since Boris Johnson threatened to override the Withdrawal Agreement last year In a letter to Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister leading relations with the EU, Mr Sefcovic said, “The recent measures once more set the UK on a deliberate path of its international law obligations and the duty of good faith.” EU officials said the Government had imposed an “open-ended extension” to grace periods on sectors such as supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries from Britain to Northern Ireland full border checks. They said that many of the problems with the Protocol could be avoided if the UK would simply align itself with Brussels’ regulations for food safety, animal and plant health rules, which would remove the need for checks. One official denied that insisting on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol was putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk by infuriating loyalists. The Protocol protected both the EU’s Single Market and the peace process, he said. “We hope to sit down with the UK to find joint solutions, the official said after saying the need for checks had been “crystal clear” to both sides when the Protocol was negotiated in 2019. “We don't think there is a better solution than the Protocol,” the official said, “We want to proceed on the understanding that there will no longer be violations of the agreements that we've entered into together. We need to rebuild mutual trust.” Brussels made a short lived threat to trigger Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement and impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to enforce a vaccine export ban against the UK. The official said the commission had apologised for its error. The Telegraph understands that the UK Government will adopt a "low-key" approach to the legal action, having already set out a lengthy defence of its actions in Northern Ireland over the past fortnight. Ministers insist the unilateral extensions of the grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers moving goods between Britain and the province were both lawful and in keeping with the spirit of the Northern Ireland protocol. Whitehall sources said the Government was "relaxed" about the EU legal challenge, which is likely to drag on for months. While the proceedings play out, the UK is confident of finding political solutions with Brussels to the issues plaguing traders and consumers in Northern Ireland. Sources also pointed out that the EU currently has hundreds of infringement proceedings active against the UK and member states. The EU had a total of 800 infringements pending against member states in 2019. There are on average 29 infringements a year per member state, with all 27 currently facing some form of infraction, according to figures provided by UK sources. Brussels twice launched infringement proceedings against the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period. Neither of them came before judges in Luxembourg. One lawsuit came after Boris Johnson refused to name a new UK Commissioner in Brussels and the other followed the Prime Minister’s threat to override the Withdrawal Agreement by triggering Article 16 of the Protocol. A UK Government spokesman said: “We’ve been clear that the measures we have taken are temporary, operational steps intended to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland and protect the everyday lives of the people living there. They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. "Low key operational measures like these are well precedented and common in the early days of major international treaties. In some areas, the EU also seems to need time to implement the detail of our agreements. This is a normal process when implementing new treaties and not something that should warrant legal action. “All sides need to keep in mind the fact that the Protocol depends on cross-community consent and confidence if it is to work and deliver our common objective of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions, North-South and East-West. “We look to continue discussing the issues within the Joint Committee framework in a constructive fashion.”

  • Zaha takes stand, sends message to Premier League

    Rebecca Lowe answers the biggest questions coming out of Matchweek 28 around the Premier League, both on and off the pitch.

  • Stephen Silas: ‘No excuses’ as Boston extends Rockets’ skid to 16

    Victor Oladipo returned after a one-game absence and led Houston with 26 points, but it wasn't nearly enough in a blowout loss to Boston.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • Jets NFL Free Agency Preview: Edge rusher could be the biggest splash

    The Jets have a desperate need for offensive weapons and plenty of salary cap space to spend – a perfect match in a free-agent market loaded with wide receivers.

  • Libya profile - Timeline

    A chronology of key events in Libya's history, from the 7th century BC to the present day.

  • Libya country profile

    Provides an overview of Libya, including key events and facts about this major oil producer

  • Government urges Germans to limit travel as bookings surge

    The German government on Monday urged citizens to limit travel amid the coronavirus pandemic as airlines reported a surge in bookings to traditional beach holiday destinations for Easter. Budget airline Eurowings announced at the weekend that it is laying on hundreds of extra flights to Mallorca over the Easter period, and travel giant TUI said it is opening hotels on the island early after Germany’s disease control agency removed the Spanish island from its list of ‘risk areas.’ While the requirement for people to quarantine on return from Mallorca and other Spanish holiday hotspots has now been lifted, the German government made clear it frowns on any such trips.

  • California’s Newsom admits pandemic mistakes but says gubernatorial recall push is not justified

    Newsom made his most direct comments yet about the push to unseat him during an interview Friday with KQED, saying his opponents are taking aim at his his broader progressive policy agenda.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.

  • Janet Yellen signals Biden is still open to a wealth tax. Even without one, wealthy Americans likely face hikes.

    Treasury Secretary Yellen previously said a wealth tax has implementation issues and the Biden administration is eyeing other ways to raise revenue.

  • Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

    Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after he was attacked with what appeared to be a spray irritant at the violent Jan. 6 uprising.

  • Two players make late moves into WGC-Dell Match Play

    Two players made 11th-hour moves into the top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking to earn themselves starts in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month.

  • ‘They thought that they were home free and they weren’t.’ Fauci says COVID-19 resurgence in Europe is a warning for the U.S.

    An apparent plateauing of COVID-19 cases is no reason to relax in the U.S., warned Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday talk shows. And Europe offers a cautionary tale, he says.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.