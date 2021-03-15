Women crowd-source their own security on Tel Aviv's streets

The Telegraph

Brussels accused Britain of violating international law as it launched legal action against the UK for unilaterally extending post Brexit grace periods on checks in Northern Ireland. The European Commission set a deadline of the end of the month to “rectify” the alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol or it would pursue a case in the EU’s top court and trigger dispute resolution mechanisms in the Brexit treaties. Boris Johnson said: "The Protocol is there to uphold and to guarantee, to buttress the Good Friday Agreement." "It should guarantee not just trade and movement north-south but east-west as well.That's all we're trying to sort out with some temporary and technical measures which we think are very sensible. “It is the second time in the space of six months that the UK government is set to breach international law,” a commission spokesman said. Under the terms of the treaty, Northern Ireland follows a raft of EU rules to prevent the need for a hard border with EU member Ireland. The Protocol instead creates a border in the Irish Sea with mainland Britain. Brussels sent a letter, a first step in infringement proceedings against the UK, which insists its actions are lawful and could face large fines in the European Court of Justice. It also wrote a “political letter” to Lord Frost, warning Britain that the EU would trigger dispute processes that could ultimately allow it to suspend parts of the free trade agreement agreed with London on Christmas Eve. Maros Sefcovic, the EU commissioner in charge of the Brexit agreement, accused the UK of destroying the trust that had been painstakingly rebuilt since Boris Johnson threatened to override the Withdrawal Agreement last year In a letter to Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister leading relations with the EU, Mr Sefcovic said, “The recent measures once more set the UK on a deliberate path of its international law obligations and the duty of good faith.” EU officials said the Government had imposed an “open-ended extension” to grace periods on sectors such as supermarket supplies and parcel deliveries from Britain to Northern Ireland full border checks. They said that many of the problems with the Protocol could be avoided if the UK would simply align itself with Brussels’ regulations for food safety, animal and plant health rules, which would remove the need for checks. One official denied that insisting on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol was putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk by infuriating loyalists. The Protocol protected both the EU’s Single Market and the peace process, he said. “We hope to sit down with the UK to find joint solutions, the official said after saying the need for checks had been “crystal clear” to both sides when the Protocol was negotiated in 2019. “We don't think there is a better solution than the Protocol,” the official said, “We want to proceed on the understanding that there will no longer be violations of the agreements that we've entered into together. We need to rebuild mutual trust.” Brussels made a short lived threat to trigger Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement and impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to enforce a vaccine export ban against the UK. The official said the commission had apologised for its error. The Telegraph understands that the UK Government will adopt a "low-key" approach to the legal action, having already set out a lengthy defence of its actions in Northern Ireland over the past fortnight. Ministers insist the unilateral extensions of the grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers moving goods between Britain and the province were both lawful and in keeping with the spirit of the Northern Ireland protocol. Whitehall sources said the Government was "relaxed" about the EU legal challenge, which is likely to drag on for months. While the proceedings play out, the UK is confident of finding political solutions with Brussels to the issues plaguing traders and consumers in Northern Ireland. Sources also pointed out that the EU currently has hundreds of infringement proceedings active against the UK and member states. The EU had a total of 800 infringements pending against member states in 2019. There are on average 29 infringements a year per member state, with all 27 currently facing some form of infraction, according to figures provided by UK sources. Brussels twice launched infringement proceedings against the UK before the end of the Brexit transition period. Neither of them came before judges in Luxembourg. One lawsuit came after Boris Johnson refused to name a new UK Commissioner in Brussels and the other followed the Prime Minister’s threat to override the Withdrawal Agreement by triggering Article 16 of the Protocol. A UK Government spokesman said: “We’ve been clear that the measures we have taken are temporary, operational steps intended to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland and protect the everyday lives of the people living there. They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. "Low key operational measures like these are well precedented and common in the early days of major international treaties. In some areas, the EU also seems to need time to implement the detail of our agreements. This is a normal process when implementing new treaties and not something that should warrant legal action. “All sides need to keep in mind the fact that the Protocol depends on cross-community consent and confidence if it is to work and deliver our common objective of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions, North-South and East-West. “We look to continue discussing the issues within the Joint Committee framework in a constructive fashion.”