Women describe lasting effects as attacker gets 72 years

Jan. 9—Before a Hartford Superior Court judge on Monday sentenced Marion Michael Sharpe to 72 years in prison for kidnapping four Hartford-area women in their homes in 1984 in order to rape and rob them, all four described the profound effects the attacks have had on their lives since.

A woman identified as Kathleen, who had just moved to Windsor from New York when the man who has since been identified by DNA testing as Sharpe broke into her home on July 21, 1984, said the attack left her with "a type of surreal numbness I had never felt before."

She described a subsequent loveless marriage in which intimate relations were "a trigger" that "made me feel dirty."

1984 RAPES

DEFENDANT: Marion Michael Sharpe, 71, of Marlborough

CONVICTIONS: Eight counts of first-degree kidnapping in attacks on four Hartford-area women in their homes in June and July 1984, all of which included rapes that couldn't be prosecuted as such because the legal time limit has expired

SENTENCE: 72 years in prison

The woman said she had moved to Connecticut for a store manager training program and went on to become manager of a large supermarket, then worked her way up to the executive level.

"I always put on a happy face," she said.

But the attack left her with troubled, unresolved feelings.

During the attack, she said, "I froze. All I wanted to do was live."

She said she later put herself in potentially dangerous social situations to see if she would react differently if anything similar should happen again.

A common theme that ran through several of the women's accounts was the fear that the attacker would seek them out again.

Kathleen said she couldn't stop shaking for days after the attack. She said she would be "petrified" when she would receive a silent call on her landline telephone, fearing that the attacker knew where she was.

She said she moved away from the home where the attack occurred and bought a house and two dogs.

Sharpe, 71, chose to speak, and Judge Frank D'Addabbo Jr. allowed him to remain seated because he has a number of medical problems.

But Sharpe stood during his statement, turned to the victims, who prefer to be called "survivors," and said, "I don't know what happened, but I'm so, so sorry. You deserved much better. No one should ever come in your house and violate you."

If he was the attacker, Sharpe continued, "I hope he died inside that two months of my life." He was referring to June and July 1984, when all four attacks occurred.

Sharpe described periods of his life of which he has no memory, such as his kindergarten through third-grade years, which he has tried to reconstruct with the help of his brothers.

He said there was never anything in his life before or after June and July 1984 that came close to the "monstrous behavior" described by the survivors.

They described being threatened with a gun, but Sharpe said he has never even held a gun. Likewise, his brother, George Sharpe, said, "In my family, nobody never carried a weapon." That aversion extended even to Boy Scout knives, he said.

Although there is no other violence in Marion Sharpe's record, his career has been marred by dishonesty. He was CEO of two urban charter school organizations but resigned in 2014 when it was discovered that he didn't have the Ph.D. he claimed, had been convicted of forgery and embezzlement, and had served prison time.

His name is listed in court records as Michael Marion Sharpe, but his lead lawyer, public defender Dana H. Sanetti, said in court Monday that the reverse order of his first and middle names is correct.

