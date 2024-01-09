Women dies after being struck by 2 cars on Route 113 in Georgetown on Monday

A woman is dead after being struck by two cars on Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown on Monday night.

For reasons unknown, according to Delaware State Police, the 39-year-old walked into the southbound lanes in the area of Ennis Street around 6:15 p.m. She was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta in the left lane and thrown into the right lane, where she was struck by a Honda Accord, police said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be revealed after her family is notified. Neither driver was injured, police said.

Dupont Boulevard in the area of the incident was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Sgt. J. Burns at 302-703-3269 or send a Facebook message to Delaware State Police. Information can be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 2 cars strike, kill 39-year-old woman in Georgetown on Monday night