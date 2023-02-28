Women and ethnic minorities overrepresented in advertising industry, finds report

Commuters walk across the Millennium Bridge towards St. Paul's Cathedral and the City of London in the morning rush hour in London - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News

Women and ethnic minorities are now overrepresented in the UK advertising industry following a decades-long push to improve diversity, according to a new survey.

A 2022 census found that an estimated 55pc of employees in the sector were women, compared to 45pc who were men.

That was after the number of women increased from an estimated 11,600 to 14,400, an increase of 24pc, the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) said.

At the same time, the proportion of non-white employees increased by almost one third to 24pc, compared to 18pc a year earlier.

Women made up 51pc of the population in England and Wales in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics, while non-white ethnic groups comprised about 18pc.

In London, where most of the UK’s advertising industry is concentrated, non-white ethnic groups represent roughly 46pc of the population.

The IPA said there was more work to do on diversity, as women still only get just over one third of executive jobs in the ad industry, while non-white individuals only occupy 11pc of roles.

For years, women and ethnic minorities were severely under-represented in advertising and City jobs more broadly, prompting major initiatives to overhaul governance and hiring practices.

Paul Bainsfair, director general of the IPA, said: “These latest results represent a much healthier pace of improvement than in previous years and demonstrate that our concerted collective efforts to improve diversity and inclusivity within our industry are beginning to pay off.

“We must continue this great work to ensure our business is fully representative and inclusive for those working within it and attractive to those considering a career within the agency world.”

However, the figures come amid claims that a focus on “woke” issues in advertising may be distancing consumers.

Research into ads that won awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity showed that 2021's crop was less effective compared to previous years.

Story continues

Winners included an Ogilvy campaign for Dove soap called “Courage is Beautiful” featuring the faces of NHS workers during the Covid crisis and another for Burger King featuring a mouldy burger, by INGO Stockholm, DAVID Miami and Publicis Bucharest.

But consultancy System1 found that while winners between 2010 and 2018 were seven times more likely to score highly with the public, in 2021 they were just 2.5 times more likely.

Last year The Pull Agency, a creative agency and consultancy, also warned that marketers were becoming “out of touch” with consumers and risked being seen as telling audiences “how to think”.

The agency’s research found 60pc of those surveyed did not feel “well represented” in advertising for beauty products and that the majority wanted brands to focus on paying their taxes and “treating people fairly”.

Chris Bullick, chief executive of The Pull Agency, said there was a perception among marketers that the industry needs to “do a lot more” about diversity and inclusion when in fact statistics showed it had “done enough, but clumsily”, with older and disabled people in fact the most under-represented in ads.

In a May 2022 blog he wrote: “The un-thinking addition of ethnic, and in particular mixed-race couples, is seen by consumers as an ‘easy win’ for lazy advertisers and contributing to the impression that advertising has ‘gone woke’.

“It was clear from our research and comments we received that people are simply looking for realistic representation of the actuality of UK population diversity.

“Advertisers need to be more imaginative in dealing with this.”

Separately, official data revealed that government targets to boost the number of women on boards had been hit three years early.

About 40pc of FTSE 350 Board positions are now held by women, a goal originally pencilled in for 2025.

The Government also wanted 40pc of leadership roles to be held by women, who currently only occupy one third of them, by 2025.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, said the figures showed that “change doesn’t always require top-down interventions but can occur when everyone is pushing in the same direction”.



She added: “This progress is very welcome, and I’d urge business to keep up this momentum to achieve better balance in leadership positions as well as in boardrooms.”