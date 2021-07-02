Women face burglary, theft charges

Jul. 1—Two Putnam County woman were arrested Saturday by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responding to a burglary in progress in the eastern section of the county, according to arrest reports.

Brittany Latasha Rodgers, 29, 7742 Lilly Chapel Rd., Baxter, and Kristina Marie Rasor, 32, 541 West 7th St., Cookeville, are both charged with burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

Deputies were dispatched to the 18,000 block of Hwy. 70 E. June 26 around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a burglary in progress after the homeowner found two women in his residence, according to Deputy Jacob Moore's report.

When Cpl. Mitchell Ward and Moore arrived in the area the women were gone. While they were searching, the homeowner called dispatch and reported the pair had returned to his house and were gathering up their belongings.

The two were traveling in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado that was reported stolen in Cookeville. The deputies returned to the scene and the women attempted to flee the scene on foot.

They were chased down and taken into custody without further incident. The two told the officers they needed some place to stay and found the house unlocked. They explained possession of the truck, stating someone had given them the vehicle to use.

The two were processed at the Justice Center and placed under $13,000 bond each with a hearing to be set in General Sessions Court.

