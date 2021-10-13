Women face ‘impossible choice’ as menopause forces one in eight to quit their job

The survey of 3,800 women found that 59 per cent had taken time off work due to menopause symptoms - iStockphoto

Menopause symptoms have driven one in eight women to quit their job, a survey suggests.

A poll of 3,800 women in the UK found most felt that the menopause or the months and years leading up to it, known as the perimenopause, had a huge impact on their careers.

The research was carried out for Dr Louise Newson, a menopause doctor who runs not-for-profit Newson Health Research And Education.

She has worked with celebrities including Davina McCall, the television presenter, on raising awareness of what women go through when they hit the menopause.

The 12-question survey, which is being presented at the Royal College of GPs' annual conference, was promoted in Dr Newson's newsletter and its social media to attract respondents.

The survey found 99 per cent of women felt their perimenopausal or menopausal symptoms had a negative impact on their careers. More than a third said the impact was significant.

Some 59 per cent had taken time off work due to their symptoms, with 18 per cent off for more than eight weeks. Reasons for taking time off included reduced efficiency (45 per cent), poor quality of work (26 per cent) and poor concentration (seven per cent). Half of those who took at least eight weeks off resigned or took early retirement.

Overall, more than one in five (21 per cent) women passed on the chance to go for a promotion they would have otherwise considered, 19 per cent reduced their hours and 12 per cent resigned. Sixty per cent of women said their workplace offered no menopause support.

Only one in four women discussed their hormones with their doctor, with 30 per cent prescribed antidepressants. This is despite guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence saying low mood due to the menopause can be treated with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or cognitive behavioural therapy.

Dr Louise Newson said many women with menopause symptoms faced an 'impossible choice' - Andrew Crowley

Dr Newson, who has written a book entitled Preparing for the Perimenopause and Menopause, said: "For far too long, menopausal women have been faced with an impossible choice – struggle on with often debilitating symptoms or leave behind careers they have worked so hard for.

"The average age of the menopause in the UK is 51, at precisely the point where many women are at the peak of their careers with an abundance of skills and experience to offer.”

Women have been encouraged to speak up if they have menopause symptoms. Menopause campaigner Meg Mathews has also given women five tips for things they can do to relieve symptoms.