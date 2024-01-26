Woman facing neglect, DUI charges after found asleep behind wheel at car line at Pinellas school

A Largo woman is facing charges of drunken driving and child neglect after she was found asleep behind the wheel in car line at an elementary school, according to court records.

Catherine Leslie Rowe, 64, was arrested on Jan. 18 in connection with the incident, which occurred at Frontier Elementary School, 6995 Hopedale Lane, according to an arrest affidavit filled out by Largo police.

Just after 3 p.m. that day, Rowe was found asleep behind the wheel of an SUV that was in the car line, which was forcing other people picking up children to drive around her. A parent awoke Rowe and she moved the vehicle forward, struck a curb and left the school property, the affidavit states.

School officials called police, who found Rowe at her home about 10 minutes later. Tests showed her blood-alcohol count was measured at 0.216 and 0.210, more than twice the limit at which Florida law presumes impairment, the affidavit states.

Bond was set at $5,500 and Rowe bailed out of jail the following day. An attorney has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.