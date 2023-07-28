Women who feel unhappy with their salaries are less likely than men to push for a pay rise, new survey finds

Less than half of women feel their salary adequately reflects their value and skills, Ciphr survey finds. LEREXIS/Getty Images

Women who are unhappy with their wages are less likely to ask for a pay rise than men.

A new survey found that more women think their pay doesn't fairly reflect the work they do.

Still nearly half of men who felt the same asked for a raise but less than a third of women did.

Women are still getting the short end of the stick at work when it comes to pay, but many still don't feel confident enough to ask for a pay rise, a new survey found.

Ciphr, a HR systems company, surveyed 1,000 adults working full-time in the UK in June found that over a third of men had requested a pay rise from their employers, but only 26% of women felt confident doing the same.

Almost half of men who were unhappy with their pay because it doesn't match their skills asked for a raise recently, but only 32% of women who felt this way did the same, per the survey.

Women also feel underappreciated with 45% saying that their pay doesn't reflect the experience, skills and value they bring to an organization and 44% said it doesn't reflect the roles and responsibilities they take on for their employers.

Conversely 49% of men feel their fairly paid for their skills and experience and just over half says it reflects their current roles and responsibilities.

Men who were unsure if they were being paid unfairly were still more likely to ask for a pay rise than women who were unhappy with their wages, the survey found.

As a result, women were more likely to say they can't afford to take sick leave and were more overwhelmed by stress and money worries than men, according to the survey.

Previous surveys have revealed that British women have historically felt less able to do much about their pay. Half of women in the UK lacked the confident to ask for a pay rise and were 25% less likely to do so than men in 2021, a Glassdoor survey found.

Glassdoor's career expert Jill Cotton told Insider at the time that this gap is partly due to a culture of secrecy around pay at companies, meaning many female employees are left unclear on what they should ask for.

"Companies should open an honest discussion around salary from the point that the role is advertised and throughout the person's time with the organization," Cotton said.

"Having clear salary bands limits the need for negotiation which, as the Glassdoor research shows, has a detrimental effect on female employees' ability to earn throughout their career."

