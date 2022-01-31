Women in financial hardship during the pandemic more likely to experience abuse, study finds

A report finds a ‘clear' link between financial stress and the onset and escalation of abuse (Getty Images)

Women who experienced financial hardships during the pandemic were more likely to be sexually, physically and verbally abused by their partners, a new study has found.

Researchers at Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (Anrows) have found a “clear” link between economic factors associated with Covid-19, such as job loss and financial stress, and both the onset and escalation of intimate partner violence.

A survey of 10,000 women over the age of 18 found that one in three had suffered from at least one form of economic hardship since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Those who experienced medium or high levels of financial stress were were “much more likely to have experienced physical and sexual violence or emotionally abusive, harassing and controlling behaviours relative to women who reported low levels of financial stress in the last 12 months”, the study said.

Women affected by financial stress were also more likely to experience violence in their relationships for the first time.

Additionally, those in relationships where they are the sole breadwinner were also more likely to experience abuse of all kinds.

Those who were the main income earners were 1.7 times more likely to experience physical violence, 1.6 times more likely to experience sexual violence and 1.5 times more likely to experience non-physical abuse.

Additionally, women who had high levels of financial stress were three times more likely to experience physical and sexual abuse and 2.6 times more likely to experience non-physical abuse.

The study also found that the type of violence varied according to the relationship between economic status and financial stress.

Women who were able to find $2,000 (£1,049) within a week in an emergency but their partner could not were more likely to experience sexual violence and emotional abuse, compared to relationships where neither person could obtain the money.

However, the economic security and employment status of a woman was not a protective factor against sexual violence within relationships and may increase risk, the report said.

“This suggests that within intimate relationships where the partners have similar levels of earning power, or the woman is the primary breadwinner, some abusers may be using sexual violence as a way of exerting control over their partner that they feel they have lost or is being challenged in other areas,” Rick Brown, the deputy director of the Australian Institute of Criminology said.

Padma Raman, CEO of Anrows, commented: “It is most concerning that women’s experiences of economic insecurity were linked with an increased chance of also experiencing intimate partner violence.

“It is vital that responses to improve women’s economic security are supported by strategies which address harmful attitudes supporting gender norms and dismantle systems that enable these problematic attitudes.”

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/.