Women in Fintech: Leadership in the Next Big Growth Industry

On today’s episode of the Tech Talk Tuesday podcast, Ryan McQueeney chats with Jessica Wooke of RobustWealth about representation in finance, technology, and how women are shaping the future of leadership in the fintech industry.

Fintech is the perfect example of how growth industries blossom in today’s business world. Sure, it has a catchy name, but more importantly, fintech presents interesting new opportunities for investors by underscoring just how big the intersection of finance and technology is.

That said, many folks engaged with fintech might point out that “finance” and “technology” both bring to the table their own histories of male-dominated leadership ranks. The evolving nature of this leadership structure has recently become a big topic in both industries, so it’s no surprise that the same conversation would be taking place in fintech.

Jessica is the perfect person to have this conversation with. She is currently the Chief Product Officer for RobustWealth, a fintech company working to help investment advisors optimize their practices. She also spent several years at Comcast CMCSA, where she worked on the engineering team that launched the Xfinity Mobile product.

In other words, Jessica is herself a leader in the fintech business, and she joined this week’s Tech Talk Tuesday to discuss her vision for the future of leadership in the industry.

What progress is being made to improve representation in fintech? Why is it important for the industry to evolve in this way? Where are the opportunities for young women to get on the leadership track in fintech?

Make sure to check out today’s show, as Ryan and Jessica discuss these questions and more!

