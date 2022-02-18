Women formally charged with dealing methamphetamine after 37 grams confiscated

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Connersville woman and a Richmond woman face methamphetamine-dealing charges after 37 grams were located following a traffic stop.

Loren Ashley Hatfield, 36, of Connersville has been formally charged with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 5 felony felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Judge April Drake found probable cause for the charges and added the case for an already-scheduled Feb. 22 initial hearing that involves another case. Bond at that time will be $30,000.

Taylor Elizabeth Smallwood, 28, of the first block of North 14th Street has been formally charged with Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Drake also found probable cause for those charges and scheduled a March 1 initial hearing. Smallwood is free after satisfying a $30,000 bond.

Both cases have been assigned to Circuit Court. The standard sentence for a Level 2 felony is 17½ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

The women were arrested early Feb. 12 after a Richmond Police Department officer saw Smallwood driving a Jeep Liberty without a working driver's side taillight, according to an affidavit of probable cause. RPD K-9 Bo conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and indicated to a narcotics odor.

A pat down of Hatfield located a foil package containing methamphetamine, the affidavit said. She also told officers she had baggies of methamphetamine and marijuana under her sweatshirt. Hatfield told officers that a 9-millimeter handgun, which was listed as stolen, and a digital scale found inside the Jeep were hers.

A bag of marijuana also was found inside the Jeep, according to the affidavit.

After Smallwood was transported to the Wayne County Jail in an RPD vehicle, a bag containing 30 grams of methamphetamine was found in the seat where she had been sitting, the affidavit said. She has two previous convictions for neglect of a dependent.

Overall, officers seized 37 grams of methamphetamine and 19 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Hatfield's arrest came just 12 days after she was arrested when stopped while driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. At that time, she had told officers she was dealing methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

During that stop, Hatfield said she traded methamphetamine to use the vehicle, according to an affidavit. She admitted having methamphetamine and marijuana in her underwear, and officers recovered 5 grams of methamphetamine and 6 grams of marijuana.

In that case, which is also scheduled for the Feb. 22 initial hearing, Hatfield is charged with Level 5 felony dealing methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana. She was freed after satisfying a $15,000 bond in that case.

Hatfield has a third case pending against her in Circuit Court, as well. In that case, she is charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after she was found with methamphetamine and pills in her wallet when police responded to a suspicious-vehicle call, according to an affidavit.

A trial is scheduled for March 1 in that case, for which Hatfield satisfied a $5,000 bond to be released from jail.

She has an extensive criminal history in Wayne and Fayette counties, including previous felony convictions for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug. Hatfield also has eight convictions for driving while suspended, three for possession of marijuana, plus convictions for battery, invasion of privacy and conversion.

