Women and girls caught in population crossfire, warns UN report

A major new United Nations report on world population trends warns that policy makers across the globe are in danger of making dire mistakes that could hurt women and girls.

The 188-page report notes that while some countries are struggling with soaring birth rates others have become paranoid about plummeting ones.

Direct efforts to influence fertility rates either up or down through legislation very often prove “ineffective and can erode women’s rights”, according to UNFPA's State of World Population report released today.

Instead countries should focus on less direct measures that are more broadly supportive of working families.

The report strongly recommends governments institute policies with gender equality and rights at their heart, such as parental leave programmes, child tax credits, policies that promote gender equality in the workplace, and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

“These offer a proven formula that will reap economic dividends and lead to resilient societies able to thrive no matter how populations change”, it says.

Dr Natalia Kanem, UNFPA’s executive director, added: “Women’s bodies should not be held captive to population targets.

“To build thriving and inclusive societies, regardless of population size, we must radically rethink how we talk about and plan for population change.”

The report recommends that instead of asking how quickly people are reproducing, leaders should ask whether individuals, especially women, are able to freely make their own reproductive choices – a question whose answer, too often, is no.

It reveals that 24 per cent of women and girls are "unable to say no to sex and 11 per cent of partnered women are unable to make decisions specifically about contraception", according to data from 68 reporting countries.

The report also reveals that global demographics are changing rapidly.

Two-thirds of people are now living in low fertility contexts – including the UK – while eight countries will account for half the projected growth in global population by 2050 (the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania), dramatically reordering the world’s ranking of most populous countries.

Meanwhile, the UNFPA warned that blaming fertility for climate change prevents the great carbon emitters being held to account. The UN organisation said that out of eight billion people approximately 5.5 billion do not make enough money to contribute significantly to carbon emissions.

It also said that migration into some European countries has led to “great replacement” rhetoric calling on women to have babies to “shore up population numbers instead”.

However, it added that “history repeatedly shows that neither restrictions on reproductive freedoms nor cultural pressure for women to have more children are effective in reversing fertility declines or increasing population numbers overall”.

The UNFPA also said tragically little progress has been made in reducing maternal mortality in recent years, with no improvement recorded between 2016 and 2020. A reversal was noted in East Asia and the Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, and North America.

“And half a million births every year take place between the ages of 10-14,” Dr Natalia Kanem told The Telegraph.

