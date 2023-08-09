Women guilty of smashing windows of Norwich Barclays bank

The two protestors caused more than £5,000 of damage to the Barclays branch

Two women have been found guilty of criminal damage after they smashed the windows of a bank in Norwich.

Barclays on St James' Court was attacked in April 2021.

Extinction Rebellion later claimed its members carried out the damage using hammers and chisels.

The environmental activist group has been linked to other attacks on Barclays branches across England over what it says is the bank's support for fossil fuel projects.

Green Party councillor Amanda Fox, 52, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 69, of Vale Green in the city, were found guilty of causing more than £5,000 of damage following a trial at King's Lynn Crown Court.

They will be sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court in November.

Barclays has previously said: "We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change."

