Women hailed as heroes for leading police to infant twin kidnapped in Ohio

Two women are being hailed as heroes after leading police to a twin infant kidnapped in Ohio.

Police in Indianapolis has decided not to share detailed information on how infant Kason Thomas was found.

He disappeared in Columbus, Ohio on Monday along with his brother Kyair when a woman stole their mother’s running car while they were sitting in the vehicle.

Kyair was found on Tuesday by a passerby in the parking lot at Dayton International Airport, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Shyann Delmar, who lives in Indianapolis, said she purchased toys from a woman at a gas station in the city on Tuesday, agreeing to then drive her to a store.

Having dropped the woman off, Ms Delmar told her cousin, Mecka Curry about the encounter, showing her a video of the woman.

That’s when they both realized that the woman in the footage looked similar to the kidnapping suspect from Ohio – Nalah Jackson, 24 – whom they had seen on the news.

According to the IndyStar, police radio communications, social media posts, and the small amount of information that police have shared with the public, corroborates what the women, both 27, told the paper.

Ms Delmar said the woman called herself “Mae”. She drove her to a Family Dollar and recorded her when her behaviour became erratic.

She saw mugshots of the woman on Facebook on Wednesday, reminding her of the person she had met the previous day.

Ms Delmar said she compared her phone images with the mugshots, but also requested family and friends to weigh in.

“I wanted just to verify it before I got her locked up,” she told the IndyStar.

She added that later on Wednesday, she got a call from “Mae”. She didn’t answer, but called back the following morning, setting up a meeting.

Ms Delmar and Ms Curry planned on taking the suspect to a store to call the police in order to avoid being traced as those who called the authorities.

When calling the police in Columbus, they were urged to call the Indianapolis department, but during the call to the local police, they were unable to communicate their message as the suspect was in the car.

They eventually ended the call, taking the suspect to a number of stores in an attempt to get her to shoplift and prompt an arrest. They said they were concerned that taking her to a police station would prompt her to attempt to flee.

Ms Curry told the paper that after several calls to the authorities, she succeeded in getting the police to perform a traffic stop on the interstate. She said the officer appeared to be sceptical that “Mae” and Ms Jackson was the same person, suggesting that they take her to a shelter. But after showing a mugshot to the officer, Ms Jackson was detained at around 2pm on Thursday.

“At that point, that was a relief,” Ms Curry told the outlet.

“You guys did fantastic,” a detective wrote to the women in an email, according to the IndyStar. “Because of your help we are so much closer to finding that baby.”

Trying to find the baby amid dropping temperatures, the women noticed that the suspect had forgotten a bus schedule in the car.

They traced the bus route looking for vehicles matching the Honda the suspect is accused of stealing, finding it covered in snow in a parking lot.

They spotted the missing child in the back of the vehicle and notified nearby officers.

“We’ve been alerted that the missing child may be located over here at the vehicle at 10th and Indiana,” one of them said on a police radio at about 6.40pm. “We have custody of the child that’s missing.”

The women can be heard yelling in relief in the background.

“At that point, we didn’t believe we really did this. We really did the unthinkable,” Ms Curry told the paper.

At 9.24pm on Thursday, Indianapolis police tweeted an image of the child being held by an officer while Ms Delmar can be seen in the background.