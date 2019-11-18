The Women’s Health Issue That’s Finally Starting to Get Recognition

“Women are desperate to figure out why they don’t feel good. By the time they come to see me, they’ve been dismissed so many times,” says Heather Hirsch, lead physician of Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Menopause and Midlife clinic, set to open early next year. “When we think about women’s health, we talk about puberty, pregnancy and postpartum. The menopause transition is really important, and it gets no attention.”

Hirsch, 37, is part of a new generation of doctors, tech developers and investors determined to change that, and aiming to replace stigma with public conversation, better medical research and more accessible training. Research for treatment of common symptoms like hot flashes, low libido, sleep disruption and weight gain is notoriously underfunded, they note, even as an estimated 38 million American women are menopausal and account for approximately 20 percent of the American work force.

The lack of medical research is coupled with a lack of clinical training, even for gynecologists.

“In many family medicine, internal medicine and OB/GYN residency programs, there is perhaps an hour of instruction on menopause, at best,” says Stephanie Faubion, medical director of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) and director of the Mayo Clinic for Women’s Health, where she co-authored the report Menopause Management Knowledge in Postgraduate Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology Residents.

Frustrated by misconceptions and shame surrounding the topic, doctors have found new ways to communicate with the women they say are deeply underserved. Hirsch has her own podcast series, Health by Heather Hirsch, with accessible and irreverent segments like “Perimenopause, what the HEL!” [sic]. In New York, a new telemedicine start-up called Elektra Health is recruiting doctors like Anna Barbieri and hosting frequent salon discussions with titles like “Hormonal Harmony: Thriving in Perimenopause and Beyond.”

“It’s important to provide current and valid information about symptoms and their management, and to discuss how this phase of life is so strongly related to other health factors,” says Barbieri, 46, an assistant clinical professor of OB/GYN at Mount Sinai. “We know, for example, that the time of menopause marks an increase in cardiovascular risk, diabetes risk and risk of dementia for women. How can we optimize this transition, and by doing so optimize other aspects of health? Menopause can vary widely from woman to woman, and we’re interested in how to practice patient-centered medicine based in evidence and rational treatments.”

A reasonable approach, to be sure, but one hampered by myths and misunderstandings.

Among them, Hirsch says, is the fear of hormone replacement, largely stemming from media reporting on the early closure of a 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study. That study, which examined one combined oral dose of estrogen and progesterone in a population of women whose average age was 63.5, was widely and incorrectly interpreted as indicating that the hormones led to a significant increase in the risk of breast cancer and heart attacks.

“WHI was an incredible research study with lots of information, but it was a skewed population of older, non-symptomatic women,” Hirsch says. “When the media spun the results, it made a huge impact in most people’s mind that estrogen is dangerous and harmful, and this idea is still very much ingrained into society.”

Today, NAMS-trained providers say that hormone therapy, given to symptomatic women within 10 years of menopause (typically starting in their 50s), often has benefits.