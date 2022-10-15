Women In Need hosting vigils, Glow Run to raise awareness of domestic violence

Oct. 15—Women In Need, WIN, which operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt and Rockwall counties is staging vigils in both counties in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in support of those who have experienced the specter of violence.

WIN is hosting the Rockwall County Domestic Violence Vigil on the steps of the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 West Yellow Jacket Lane in Rockwall at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vigil is to recognize and celebrate the courage and perseverance of domestic violence survivors and pays tribute to those lost at the hands of violence.A Domestic Violence Awareness Month vigil is also scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Hunt County Courthouse.Supporters of Women In Need can purchase a $5 Butterfly tribute to honor a victim or survivor of domestic violence or write a note of encouragement to those in the midst of their journey of transforming from victim to survivor. The butterflies will be included on the Wall of Hope that will be displayed at the upcoming vigils.

WIN is also hosting its annual Glow Run 5K event, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Harry Myers Park. Everyone is invited to "Run toward a safer tomorrow" and enjoy a day of family fun, followed by live music from the @JacksonCrossingDallas band.

Additional information on the Glow Run is available at runsignup.com/Race/Info/TX/Rockwall/WIN5KGlowRun

Anyone needing information about WIN can contact the Greenville office at 903-455-4512.