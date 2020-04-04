Women in ICE custody plead for release amid pandemic

The women detained at the for-profit jail in the small, rural town of Jena, Louisiana, hail from all corners of Latin America. Some are asylum-seekers who fled repressive regimes. Others are lawful U.S. permanent residents who were picked up by immigration authorities after serving time in prison. Some are mothers and even grandmothers.

Right now, they're all terrified.

Like many of the more than 35,000 immigrants currently in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the women held at the LaSalle detention center in Jena feel powerless to shield themselves from the highly contagious coronavirus, which has killed more than 60,000 people worldwide, including more than 7,000 in the U.S. At least 370 people have died in Louisiana alone, where a recent surge in cases has threatened to overwhelm the state's health care system.

With at least eight confirmed cases among detainees nationwide and six among detention center employees, ICE has come under intense pressure to drastically downsize its detainee population to mitigate the risk of outbreaks.

But detainees and their advocates fear ICE isn't acting quickly enough. Despite some releases, many of them compelled by a flurry of lawsuits, the agency has resisted calls to implement a nationwide policy of releasing some categories of detainees, including older immigrants, those with chronic medical conditions and asylum-seekers who don't pose a threat to the public.

Desperation among detainees has grown. Last week, officials at the Jena facility pepper sprayed women detainees who tried to leave a housing area during a briefing on coronavirus preparations. But seven women who were there said the jail staff failed to address their concerns about lax social distancing and hygiene practices, prompting a small group to start protesting. ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said the four women who were pepper sprayed "became disruptive and confrontational," and "attempted to physically force their way out."

The incident last week was one of several in which officials at ICE detention centers used pepper spray to disperse protesting immigrants.

The women detained at the Jena jail are alarmed by news reports on Telemundo and Univision announcing rising death tolls in the U.S. every day. Their families tell them how much the pandemic has upended the world outside the walls of their crowded housing area, and they feel trapped and endangered.

As the U.S. confronts a public health crisis unlike any it has ever faced, the women at the Jena jail fear the public is forgetting about them — and they are pleading with a crisis-stricken nation to listen to them.

"Give us an opportunity to be with our families. We're mothers," Ana, a 46-year-old Dominican immigrant, told CBS News in Spanish during a phone call from the Jena facility. "Don't let us die like this, as if we were animals. We're human beings."

"We can die inside here"

Arlet Victoria Remón Pérez, 23, has been in U.S. immigration custody since April 2019. But she has never been as scared as she is now. "We know the virus is killing a lot of people, and we are very susceptible to contracting it," Remón Pérez told CBS News in Spanish. "Once one person is infected, we're all going to get sick."

"If that happens here ... I think many of us will die," she added.

Before fleeing Cuba, Remón Pérez finished two years of medical school. She said the staff at the detention center has not taken the necessary steps to protect everyone inside the facility. Access to soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting equipment is very limited or non-existent, she added.

Social distancing, Remón Pérez said, is impossible, noting that she sleeps in a housing area that holds roughly 80 other women, and the bunk beds are less than a meter apart. Their diet consists mainly of carbohydrates like bread and pasta and lacks nutrient-rich foods to boost their immune systems.

