Women identified in Harrisonburg slaying; One is arrested, charged with murder

HARRISONBURG — The two women who were found dead Tuesday night have been identified, according to a release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The bodies of the two women were found in the area of Linda Lane and Country Club Road in an undeveloped lot.

Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville were identified as the two women who were killed.

Harrisonburg Police arrested Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington D.C. Tuesday, a release said. Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects related to this incident.

Harrisonburg and Charlottesville police departments were conducting two separate missing persons investigations, which resulting in finding the two women in the area near Linda Lane.

The bodies of both women were discovered by detectives from the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit in an undeveloped lot off Linda Lane. The two women were found within a short distance of each other, but their deaths took place at different times, the release said.

The Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the forensic investigation and hasn't determined the exact time or cause of death for either victim, the release said.

If you have information that could assist this investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

