Women’s imaging center on new Baptist Hospital campus named in honor of Simpler family

The foundation has named Baptist Hospital’s women’s imaging center in honor of their transformational gift. The women’s imaging center at the new Baptist Hospital campus hosts the latest equipment, technology and features to provide a safe and healing environment for its patients, including a new CT scanner for cancer and cardiac imaging, 3T MRI to allow for quicker scans and digital 3D mammography machines for biopsies.

For the Simpler family, giving back to their community has always been a priority. Growing up, Sammye Simpler learned the importance of helping others from her grandfather, who founded Publix, a Florida-based company that has incorporated a giving culture within the communities that they serve for more than 90 years. She instilled those same values into her children, Lea Richardson and Clay Simpler, who also grew up working in the family business and seeing first-hand the impact that philanthropy can have on a community.

Baptist Hospital’s women’s imaging center was recently named in honor of the Simpler family after a transformational $250,000 donation to the Baptist Health Care Foundation.

Santa Rosa County hosts ‘treecycle’ Christmas tree disposal

Live trees are a festive and fragrant holiday decoration for many families during the Christmas holidays, and Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for disposal. Residents who would like to "treecycle" their tree for mulch may drop off their clean Christmas trees in the designated areas listed below by Sunday, Jan. 14:

Jay Transfer Station - Transfer Station Road, Jay

Central Landfill - Household Hazardous Waste facility, 6337 Da Lisa Road, Milton

Pace Fire Rescue District– 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd., Pace

Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area – Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach

Tiger Point Recreation Area – Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

Residents who wish to drop off their live tree will need to remove any tinsel, lights, and ornaments from the tree before dropping it off. Residents with waste haulers who opt to have their haulers pick up their trees should follow instructions for yard waste pickup as required by their waste hauler.

Remember, never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Pines, firs, and other evergreens have a high content of flammable turpentine oils. Burning trees may contribute to creosote buildup and risk a chimney fire.

Call the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department at 850-981-7135 for details.

Find ways to help: Lakeview Center hosts job fair and hiring event at Activity Center on Pensacola campus

Baptist Health Care offers support groups in January

Baptist Health Care will offer the following support group meetings in January to help enhance the quality of life throughout the Pensacola community. More information, including location details, is available by calling the phone number provided for each meeting.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Prostate Cancer Support. Register in advance by calling Cancer Support Services at 448-227-6000.

1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 17 through Feb. 21. Grief Support Group. For details, call Sally Kapusciak, LCSW, at 448-227-3908.

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23: Stroke Recovery. For details, visit ebaptisthealthcare.org/stroke/events.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Diabetes Management Support Group. For details, call the Pharmacotherapy Clinic at 448-227-6221 or email pharmacotherapy@bhcpns.org.

City rent, mortgage and utility assistance deadline approaches

City of Pensacola residents seeking assistance with past due rent, mortgage and/or utility payments through the city’s Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Funds must finalize and submit applications before the 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 deadline.

To complete an application or begin a new one before the deadline, visit the city of Pensacola website. Maximum assistance will be up to $7,500 per household and will be paid directly to the lender, property owner, landlord and/or utility company.

General eligibility requirements:

Must be a homeowner or renter within the city of Pensacola limits

Must have income adversely impacted by COVID-19

Total household income cannot exceed 80 percent of Area Median Income

The city initially launched mortgage and utility assistance for homeowners in February 2022 and added rental and utility assistance for renters in June 2023. Funding for the program was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in response to the pandemic. To date, the city has assisted 72 households with rent, mortgage and utility assistance through this program.

For details, call the city of Pensacola Housing Department at 850-858-0335 or email housingprograms@cityofpensacola.com.

