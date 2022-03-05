Women’s Interfaith Dialogue to hear on domestic violence issues

Melissa Miller

Melissa Miller and Elaine Herrera will speak at the virtual Women’s Interfaith Dialogue’s meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7. The women will discuss the Family Justice Center and its role in Anderson County, the District Attorney Office's new domestic violence position, and prosecuting domestic violence cases.

Elaine Herrera is an East Tennessee native, born and raised in Kingston, Tenn. She earned two degrees from East Tennessee State University in Spanish and international affairs and then earned her Juris Doctor from Lincoln Memorial Duncan School of Law. In January 2022, she joined the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office as their domestic violence prosecutor. Her job is to prosecute crimes involving domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as create community awareness surrounding domestic violence and to train law enforcement in gathering evidence to prosecute these crimes, according to a news release.

Elaine Herrera

Melissa Miller is the executive director of the Anderson County Family Justice Center. She has a long career in advocating for people. Miller came to her current position working under the District Attorney's Office after serving as the YWCA Anderson County Court advocate, where she worked on behalf of victims of domestic violence. Miller has also worked with CASA of East Tennessee as a recruitment and training coordinator. She holds several degrees from University of California, Fullerton.

The public is invited to this virtual meeting. To receive the Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ann Reeves at maryannreeves@att.net.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Women’s Interfaith Dialogue on domestic violence issues