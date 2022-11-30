Women involved in stabbing attack in the Midlands, sheriff’s office says

One woman was seriously injured and another is in jail following a stabbing attack, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened Tuesday on Medfield Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the West Haven area of Lugoff, about 2 miles from Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

One woman was stabbed multiple times by another female, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with what the sheriff’s office called “very serious wounds.” Further information on her condition was not available.

The other woman was taken into custody, according to the release. She has not been publicly identified by the sheriff’s office, and specific information on the charges facing her was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing, or if the women knew each other before the attack.

The sheriff’s office said it believes the attack was an isolated incident and no other threats currently exist in the area where it happened.