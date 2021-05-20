Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

Two women accused of kidnapping a 77-year-old woman and forcing her to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account have been arrested, Georgia police said.

Forsyth County deputies arrested Cha-Rae Owens, 51, of Atlanta and Sharon Sanford, 61, of Douglasville on Monday in connection to the incident, according to a news release. The two women are accused of targeting and robbing the woman outside a Goodwill donation center in Cumming, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Both have been jailed on charges of elder abuse, kidnapping and identity theft, among other offenses.

“Criminals don’t care who their victims are, just like FCSO doesn’t care what it takes to bring criminals to justice,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement.

Police have outlined the crime as follows, according to the news release:

Owens and Sanford approached the older woman in the parking lot and threatened that “something would happen to her” if she didn’t get in the car with them. That’s when the women demanded she withdraw $10,000 from her bank account.

In exchange, they promised the woman $45,000.

The suspects drove her to the bank where she withdrew the cash and got back into their car.

“The woman didn’t tell the clerk of her situation because the suspects were watching her, and she was afraid they would harm her,” police said.

When she returned, Owens and Sanford copied the woman’s personal information from her driver’s license and credit card before driving her back to the Goodwill shopping center. There they handed her an envelope stuffed with cash — which turned out to be fake.

The woman got away safely and told a receptionist at a nearby business what happened. The sheriff’s office was contacted and deputies were able to track down the suspects.

Freeman said investigators were able to recover the woman’s money and return it to her.

Owens and Sanford remain in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

