All-women’s Krewe of Eve rolls in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – The Krewe of Eve Parade is commanding the attention of thousands in Mandeville.

The parade started at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Ashbury Drive and U.S. 190. It heads west on Highway 22 before making its way to the Causeway Approach where it ends at its intersection with U.S. 190.

Hours ahead of the parade, spectators lined the neutral ground with chairs and ladders, ensuring their families have space to enjoy the parade.

“So, now we meet up at Fazzio’s here every year. We kind of block up the parking lot, you know, make it our own,” said parade attendee John Culotta.

“Our kids run around,” parade attendee Bradley Gaspard said.

“There are probably about 30 kids or so. We all get them together, and they get to do what we love,” Culotta said.

The krewe’s most sought-after throws embody their name.

“Everything has apples on it,” said Krewe of Eve member Julie Drouant. “We have our Eve light-up necklaces, we have sequin plush apples, we have snakes that light up.”

Drouant and her fellow krewe members enjoyed lunch at the nearby Coscino’s Italian Grill where the staff say Krewe of Eve is the best night of the year.

“The parade will start, and they will go out and come on back in,” said Coscino’s employee Kristen Marchese. “They’re just in and out all night long. It’s really wonderful for business. It’s wonderful for all the people around here.”

