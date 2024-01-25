Women-led charity event raises $10K for OC animal rescue
The organization 100 Women Who Care raised $10,000 for the O.C. nonprofit Farmhouse Rescue, which helps comfort to sick kids by way of animal therapy.
The organization 100 Women Who Care raised $10,000 for the O.C. nonprofit Farmhouse Rescue, which helps comfort to sick kids by way of animal therapy.
Everyone has their go-to remedy for the common cold. Here, experts explain which ones are helpful and which ones may not stop the sniffles.
They just might become your go-to black trousers; stock up on these flattering, comfortable business-casual winners while you can.
Which March sister best describes you?
Treat yourself to these standout picks from UGG, Cozy Earth, Stanley and more.
The court storm was the latest in college basketball in recent days, though all Kentucky players made it off without incident.
What to know about multi-generational travel, and how to keep your cool when vacationing.
Whether you are new to plant-based meals or a pro, Purple Carrot is a great option for those looking for a weekly vegan meal delivery service
Despite being the nation’s biggest killer for 100 years, a new survey finds many adults don’t know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
Twins Haley Palve and Emily Karlsson, who appeared on Ben Higgins's season of "The Bachelor" share the advice they have for the sisters competing for Joey Graziadei's heart.
Your skin is so ready for this five-star favorite — and now that it's on sale, so is your wallet.
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Detroit's well-built team has a shot at winning a shootout vs. San Francisco. Meanwhile, defense will be the dominant theme in the AFC title game, giving Patrick Mahomes another chapter to forge in his legend.
No spillover, no digging and no poking with this top-rated gem.
These 'hair and skin savers' have over 221,000 five-star fans — get 'em while they're on mega sale.
Deeploi, an "IT-as-a-service" startup for SMEs, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round of funding led by European VC Atomico. Indeed, Deeploi connects key IT tools and makes it easy to automate workflows around staff on- or off-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Deeploi co-founder and CEO Julian Lübke considers its main competition to be legacy managed service providers (MSPs) such as Bechtle, Cancom, or Computacenter, which he says are fine for larger enterprises but don't really cater to the "needs, budgets and resources of SMEs."