Women With Low Stress And Good-Paying Jobs, What Is It That You Do?

If there's one thing most women would love to have is a low-stressed job that pays the bills . Unfortunately, these kinds of professions seem rare to come by.

But even though they are a dime a dozen doesn't mean we, women, can't find one. So if you're a woman who happens to have (or had) a job that fits this description, we want to know: what is a low-stress, well-payed job you have — and how did you get it?

While being payed well and having low stress is contingent on the company, your boss, and where you live, we want to hear all the specifics on what makes this job worth going on interviews for.

For instance, does your current low-stress, good-paying job consist of sitting at a desk, answering a few emails and just being the liaison between a few people on your team?

Or is it a position at a tech company where you can *actually* leave your work at the office and take vacation without having to stress about money and your boss texting you every five minutes?

Or finally, perhaps you have a job in your small town where you help people in your community, and you get to leave at 5 p.m. sharp every day — and a college degree wasn't required.

Whatever the low-stress, well-paying job is, tell us in the comments below. Plus, tell us how you navigated your career to get this job and anything else you think would help another woman find a position or company similar to yours! However, if you prefer to stay anonymous, you can fill out this Google form instead.

Some of the responses will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.