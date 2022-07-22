"I’ve Been Making Over Six Figures For The Past Eight Years": Women With Low-Stress, Well-Paying Jobs Are Revealing Their Career "Secrets," And I Didn't Realize Half These Jobs Existed

But if you also currently have a taxing job or are possibly unemployed, you may be in the market for finding a new position or switching careers entirely, especially if you're burnt out.
So when I saw Reddit user u/Sparkle356ask the r/AskWomen community: "Women with low stress and good paying jobs, what is it that you do?" I wanted to share their answers just in case you or a loved one is currently looking for a new job/career.
And even though the term "well-paying" is subjective by state, hopefully, their answers will provide some insight on a potential path you may want to explore.
And not only did these women share what kind of job they have and what it entails, but also some of them revealed how they got their careers started. Check out their responses below.
1."I'm a court reporter."
2."I'm a web developer, and I don't open my e-mails on my free time."
"Same here. I work 40 hours a week, mostly tune out over the weekend, and while there are occasional moments of stress when something in production doesn't work, for the most part, it's not very taxing."
"It requires qualifications, such as special training, but well worth it. And it's one of the roles in IT — which is such a male-dominated field — that being in a location in IT means the women's restroom at work never has a line or is out of soap, etc."
"I have a degree in technical communication, and it required an internship. I also submitted content to the STC (Society for Technical Communication) annual competition and was later asked to judge entries. The STC has several publications that discuss many different aspects of tech writing.
"The college courses were instrumental in understanding the field, and some were taught by tech writers. I still use some of the basics I learned at the internship. For example, understanding how to use formatting styles and templates in whatever authoring tool is being used, even as basic as MS Word.
"I once took a job, only to find that some coworkers were creating manual tables of contents (TOC), which required hours to update every time there was a change to the content — in Word. For anyone reading this and who isn't aware, Word has a built-in function for TOCs that takes seconds to create and update if you know how to use the style feature."
5."Hair dresser. I’ve been making over six figures for the past eight years."
6."Self-employed rehabbing old houses."
"No stress as we pick the house. I design and help with general labor if needed, and my partner takes the lead in coordinating the trades. Otherwise, I'm working from home 99% of the time writing checks and balancing the books."
9."I'm a quality designer at a video game studio that is anti-crunch."
10."Airline pilot."
"My job can definitely be stressful, like a few hours of no stress at all, and then one little thing gets messed up and you're scrambling. For the most part, it's fairly relaxed, but it has its moments. But my low stress comes from my schedule.
"We're supposed to work about 80 hours a month, and those hours are doors closed to doors open, so basically our 'work' hours are just the time spent moving passengers, not the hour and a half at least that it takes to get through security, get to the gate, wait for the plane, and do the whole preflight routine, or the time spent after you land.
"But all that being said, if you're just working shifts where you do two four-hour legs in a day, then you're working 10 days a month. I'm in the middle of two weeks off right now, not vacation time, just two weeks off because I got all my credit hours at the start and the end of the month. So yeah, life's pretty relaxed. I get paid well, I have a mostly fun job, and I get plenty of downtime.
"If you can get through a couple of years of training and then all the time building hours working shitty jobs for low pay (I did four years of flying cargo in shitty turboprops, and I definitely had an easier go of things than most of the people I went through training with), life really is great once you get to the airlines."
11."I’m a freelance writer specializing in an area I find interesting."
12."I'm a medical sales rep."
"I basically sell surgical devices to hospitals, and I love my job even more because, since the pandemic, my company gave its employees the choice between working in the office or at home. Guess which one I chose."
"It's basically a certified nursing assistant, but on psych, there isn't a lot of personal care that needs to be done because the patients are pretty self-sufficient, so I'm mostly responsible for checking on everyone every 15 minutes, keeping the place tidy, checking to make sure doors are locked, passing meal trays, safety checks, taking them to appointments within the hospital.
"You don't need any degrees or certification to work psych, but it helps. I have my bachelor's in criminal justice with a minor in psych. I took this job to get my foot in the door and work my way into a different position with the organization."
"So what I did was I got both my bachelor's and master's in Social Work. I did this because there are a ton of directions you can go with a social work degree, so if I ever get tired of therapy, I can move to a different path for a while if I want.
"Also, if you get your BSW, there are many programs out there where you can get your master's in social work in nine months-one year, which is what I did. The program I did was nine months. It was intensive, but it was worth it!"
21."Data scientist with (and this is key for no stress) a stay-at-home husband who handles ALL household chores and responsibilities."
22."I'm a narrative designer in video games, though there are a few caveats."
1. "The stress is low because I work for a company that does not believe in crunch, which is still relatively rare in the industry. Being a woman also adds a certain stress that can be better or worse depending on the company and team you work with. It’s always sort of a cloud above your head, so to speak, but I’ve got a pretty good team, so I’m one of the lucky ones in this case!
2. I only get paid decently because I job-hopped a little bit and upped my salary each time before settling in where I am now — it is generally considered the only way to increase your salary in this industry at the moment. The upside is it is sort of expected of people to bounce around companies a little bit, so it isn’t necessarily considered a black mark on your CV or anything."
"I actually got involved through a game writing course from a local nonprofit organization. The org focuses on getting more women into the game industry. Through that course, I developed a portfolio, applied to a few jobs, and well, that’s that!
If you’re interested, check out Pixelles. Due to COVID, the game writing course hasn’t happened in a few years, but I think they might have tried a virtual one, which theoretically would open it up internationally? Worth following them to see if they decide to do that again!"
"I can work remotely from anywhere in the world since my team is fully remote and we have folks from all over. Most of what I do is code review, which means staying up to date with happenings in the field, and answering questions, all of which I can mostly do from my phone.
"I also have very low oversight and near complete freedom on what I choose to work on. I also make money in the lower six figures. Sure, there's always gonna be someone to say that I could make more in the field, but it almost certainly wouldn't come with all of the same perks and an entirely stress-free way of life.
"On top of that, the tech jobs that pay more are pretty much exclusively in areas with extremely high cost of living. I currently have no such burden. This is basically my dream job."
"I graduated from film school specializing in script writing. I worked in television and mobile games right after school (assistant and script coordinator roles). I built a writing portfolio and sent it to video game studios. I got an offer for a script writing position at a game studio!
"I’d like to go back to television at some point, but right now, video games have been very fun. It’s super chill and interesting, and day-to-day is a mix of creative jam sessions with different departments/writer’s rooms, and then writing scenes for video games/dialogue for characters."
