Women Management Sets Up Shop in Los Angeles

Women Management, part of the Elite World Group network of fashion talent management agencies, is expanding to Los Angeles. The company already has a presence in New York, Paris and Milan.

Women Management L.A. will pull from local talent as well as a roster of talent around the world.

Julia Haart, group chief executive officer and co-owner of Elite World Group, told WWD, “Over the past few years we have seen a massive shift in the media landscape. Today, talent voices and digital footprints are at the center of everything we consume. As a major media capital and important hub for talent and brands, Los Angeles is a key extension for Women Management’s continued growth as a talent media leader.”

She noted that the company has streamlined the traditional talent management business around the world while launching programs aimed at providing new revenue opportunities for its talent to become personalities and digital entrepreneurs. “By creating traditional and digital media campaigns around our diverse roster, Women Management provides its client base the ability to reach a vast audience with their messages and products, creating more efficient and measurable digital media strategies,” she said.

With a roster of at least 80 people, Women L.A. represents such talents as Lais Ribeiro, Hanne Gaby, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Josephine Le Tutour, singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira, Elisa Sednaoui, Lea T, Amanda Googe, Karly Loyce and Mae Lapres. Women L.A. also has an in-town roster of 15 to 20 people, while bringing in talent from other markets depending on the needs of the client.

Anthony Bourgois, president of Women Management New York, will oversee the L.A. office as well. The director is Autumn Rebasti, who was earlier at The Lions Model Management and Ford Models New York.

Due to COVID-19, Women L.A. agents will be working remotely until restrictions are lifted, with plans to open up an office in West Hollywood in the near future.