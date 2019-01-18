Women’s March NYC 2019: Everything you need to know about the events in New York

Thousands of demonstrators will take up the streets of the Big Apple this weekend for the third annual Women’s March in New York City.

The mass protest began in January 2017 on the inauguration of President Donald Trump to protest his election win, notably racist and sexist policies, and his history of alleged sexual misconduct. Last year, in the second annual Women’s March, an estimated 200,000 people from all across the country took part in the protests in their local cities.

But this year, there is a caveat with the New York City planned demonstrations on 19 January: There are two marches, and only one of them are authorized to march throughout the city. One of the marches, organised by the Women’s March Alliance—the same organisation that spearheaded the 2017 and 2018 marches in New York—will start from the Upper West Side and into Midtown. The other “march” is organised by the Women’s March NYC and be held as a rally in Foley Square in lower Manhattan.

Here is everything else you need to know about the Women’s March events taking place in New York City.

When and where are the marches meeting up?

The authorised march and the rally are both held on Saturday, January 19. For the Women’s March Alliance event, demonstrators will convene at Central Park West and 72nd street at 10am ET (3pm GMT), and after their rally, they’ll begin marching down through Midtown until 44th Street and Sixth Avenue.

For the rally in Foley Square, demonstrators will meet at 10am near the intersection of Centre and Lafayette street across from the New York state Supreme Court building. The rally will end at 2pm.

What if we need special accommodations for the Women’s Alliance March?

Those with disabilities, and are in need of accomodations—like an ASL interpreter—may participate in the march by meeting at the 61st and Broadway cross street.

What streets will be closed for the march?

For the march starting at the Upper West Side, several streets will be closed for the demonstration. Central Park West between 61st Street and 77th Street will be closed. The entire march route will also be closed, which consists of Columbus Circle between Central Park West and 59th Street, 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue, and 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 45th Street.

The march will disperse at the following locations, which will also result in road closures: 6th Avenue between 45th Street and 43rd Street, 45th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue, 44th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue, and 43rd Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

As for the Foley Square rally, only Lafayette Street between Reade Street and White Street will be closed.

What is the easiest way to get to the marches?

The easiest way to commute to the events will be through public transportation. To get to the Upper West Side march, the trains you should take are the 1/2/3 and C trains to 72nd Street. For the Foley Square rally, you should look to arrive at the 4/5/6 trains to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall or the J train to Chambers street.