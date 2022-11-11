Women Need To Marry, 'Settle Down,' So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters

Single women need to get married and “settle down” so they stop voting for Democrats, Fox News host Jesse Watters unbelievably urged on national TV Thursday.

“Single women and voters under 40 have been ‘captured’ by Democrats,” Watters complained in the wake of the GOP’s disappointing midterm elections.

“We need these ladies to get married. It’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it,” he urged.

The Fox chyron at the bottom of the screen as Watters was sharing his wisdom warned: “Young, single women overwhelmingly vote Dem.”

Fox's Jesse Watters: "... But single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So we need these ladies to get married. And it's time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it." pic.twitter.com/cv70BxM47S — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022

The Fox figures claimed that while 68% of unmarried women voted Democratic (and 31% voted Republican), only 42% of married women voted Democratic (with 56% voting Republican).

A preponderance of other polls over the years has demonstrated that a majority of women overall tend to vote Democratic.

Women also turn out to vote in greater percentages than men. CNN midterm exit polls found that women constituted 52% of voters, and men just 48%. That means women would have accounted for more than 60 million of an estimated 116 million votes. According to the exit polls, 53% of those women voted Democratic.

The situation is more dramatic now with restrictions on abortion, and possibly soon even the right to obtain contraception.

It wasn’t just “the economy, stupid” — it was abortion,” the Brookings Institute noted in its midterm election post-mortem observation. The report said that registrations of female voters in many states surged after the Supreme Court decision scuttling Roe v. Wade.

It turns out women enjoy having human rights, and we vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2022

As for Watters’ own married life, he told a creepy story earlier this year on Fox about how he deliberately let air out of the tires of the car of his love interest Emma DeGiovine, who was a producer on his show, so he could offer her a ride. She hopped right in. “It worked like a charm,” he gloated.

Watters was married at the time to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, who filed for divorce over DeGiovine. Watters later married DeGiovine.

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022

Twitter critics had some thoughts about Watters’ ideas on how to “settle down” women.

is this a parody? — P. D. White (@whitepatrick) November 10, 2022

Millions of us, all over this country doesn't support Christian Nationalism, Status Quo, Extremist, MAGA, Autocratic Leaders. We don't need a King. We need a Government that will benefit ALL people that means Equity and Equality. We are just getting started 🗳️💙 — Vote Blue To Save America 2022⚜️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊⚜️ (@averymariah17) November 10, 2022

Fascinating that the response is not let’s change our message to appeal to these voting groups but instead let’s make sure our men have more influence over their lives — Erin (@Erin__424) November 10, 2022

Women thinking for themselves are bad for Republicans. — Dr. Paula Decker, BA, MSW, Ed. D. (@paulacdecker) November 10, 2022

imagine that



women not wanting to lose their right to privacy, appropriate medical care and body autonomy — sam (@samiamsamh) November 10, 2022

I’ve been married twice. Still a Dem. — Patricia Gandolfini (@pattigandolfini) November 10, 2022

Haha, it took a few years (& GW Bush), but my dad followed my mom’s lead & became a Democrat! — Pseudo Suburbanite (@Jennifer_Smead) November 10, 2022

Hmmm, maybe the women are single because they realized that being married causes republicanism. — Yall R Crazy (@YallRCrazy) November 10, 2022

How’s that MAGA dating site going? Still having a hard time attracting women? 🙄 I wonder why. 😂 — Whateva 💙 (@WhtEva234) November 10, 2022

