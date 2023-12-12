Women should never ignore these heart attack symptoms
Dr. Todd Ellerin of South Shore Health says these are the symptoms women should never ignore.
Dr. Todd Ellerin of South Shore Health says these are the symptoms women should never ignore.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month. The vote signals a wider global support for the end to the conflict, while the U.S. stands by Israel.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
Are you inhaling potentially harmful chemicals when you style your hair?
'Noticed a difference from the first wash,' says one of the shampoo's 16,500+ five-star fans.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
It's too early to call Bryce Young a bust, but he isn't having a good rookie year.
The world's biggest money manager is becoming a favorite punching bag on the 2024 campaign trail.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.
The state Supreme Court ruled against a pregnant woman who had sought a court approved-abortion after her fetus was given a fatal diagnosis.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
The former "Full Frontal" host on setting boundaries, spin class and why she needs to be "en route to sleep by 7:30."
Vaishali Kasture, the executive Amazon appointed as the interim head of AWS India and South Asia, has quit the firm, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, merely seven months into the top role. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by email and phone. Amazon counts India as one of its key markets for AWS, which has aggressively courted hundreds of thousands of companies in the world's second-largest internet market and has also onboarded many government undertakings.
Here are six standout performers from Sunday's Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase tripleheader.
Just days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence couldn't rally Jacksonville past Cleveland.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
Mariah Godwin wasn't shy about expressing her frustration with Todd Bowles' comments.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $10!