Women ‘offered sex toys on expenses if they become surrogate mothers’

A British company has been accused of commercialising surrogacy by offering prospective mothers Apple watches, theme park tickets and even sex toys.

My Surrogacy Journey, which is based in London, aims to facilitate arrangements between people wanting a child and women willing to bear them.

In a video aimed at attracting new surrogate mothers, the firm says it has “over 50 member benefits” including a Gusto Food subscription and an Ann Summers gift card.

Under UK law surrogate mothers cannot be paid “except for their reasonable expenses”. Campaigners say surrogates typically receive £10,000-£15,000 in expenses.

However, concerns have been raised that the law is not fit for purpose and the subject formed the basis for a recent consultation by the Law Commission.

Helen Gibson, the founder of Surrogacy Concern, which lobbies against the liberalisation of domestic surrogacy law, said: “We have been concerned about the activities of this agency, and others, for a while.”

Law ‘out of date’

Andrew Percy, a Tory MP who leads the all-party parliamentary group on surrogacy, said: “The UK system is based on altruism but the law is out of date. That is why it is important that the recent Law Commission proposal for new legislation is implemented as soon as possible.”

Michael and Wes Johnson-Ellis, who run My Surrogacy Journey, said: “My Surrogacy Journey was established in 2021 with the ambition to change the landscape of UK surrogacy, by offering safe, innovative, and professional support. Our support comes in many guises: legal, practical, professional, or clinical.

“Our strong team of 28 (which includes healthcare professionals) ensures everyone is educated about surrogacy and that even involves understanding the legal framework of UK surrogacy.

“My Surrogacy Journey is not in favour of a commercial model of UK surrogacy, of any kind (including “commercial-lite”) and have made this clear in all our campaigning since 2016. The Law Commission’s recommendations to government also are not in favour of a commercial model.

“All our surrogate membership benefits comply with what are allowed as ‘reasonable expenses’ and comply with the latest final bill delivered by the Law Commission of England and Wales and the Scottish Law Commission. Both permit expenses/benefits in their final bill which was released in March 2023.”

The company said the Ann Summers gift card was their most popular benefit.

