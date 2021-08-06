Women plead guilty to hate crimes for stealing boy's MAGA hat and assaulting others

Two women who were recorded on video stealing a 7-year-old boy's "Make America Great Again" hat and accosting his Trump-supporting family pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges on Monday, including hate crimes.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that their plea agreements with Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy of Wilmington, Delaware, who also pleaded guilty to theft and child endangerment, were established with the "approval of the victims," according to the News Journal.

The charges stemmed from an incident last August outside of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, where the family was protesting then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. Video subsequently posted to Twitter showed the two women confronting the family, taking the hat, and destroying their posters.

The boy and his mother then followed Winslow and Amy through a parking lot to try to get the hat back, which was thrown over a fence. One woman can be seen on video punching a man attempting to stop them multiple times in the parking lot.

The defendants were charged for the incident in September and faced counts of assault, attempted assault, and conspiracy, which could have resulted in a 15-year prison sentence if convicted. Those charges were dropped as part of the deal, prosecutors said.

Winslow's and Amy's sentencings are scheduled for September. Prosecutors will reportedly not seek prison time as part of the plea agreement.

