Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock receives $10,000 grant

Women's Protective Services of Lubbock has received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund the Hierarchy of Needs: Shelter and Client Supplies Project from the Community Foundation of West Texas.

Women's Protective Services

WPS is a nonprofit organization combatting domestic violence across the South Plains. In 1978, a small group of concerned Lubbock citizens came together to confront the local problem of domestic violence. This group would become the beginning of Women's Protective Services of Lubbock with a mission of creating an environment of empowerment for women, children, and families to eliminate family violence.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will help Women's Protective Services meet the needs of domestic violence victims across the South Plains. This project will include the purchase of household, toiletry, consumables, janitorial, lavatory, educational, communication, job placement, office, health, transitional housing, and safety & security supplies for victims and their families, who — like all of us — need food, shelter, health care, and other essential resources to survive.

Domestic violence victims may stay in a violent relationship to avoid homelessness and lack the means to support themselves and their families. Providing for and helping a victim meet these needs can be the spark they need to start their path to healthy, independent living.

"We are delighted to receive the Community Foundation of West Texas grant," said Jason Henry, WPS executive director. "Everyone deserves relationships free of domestic violence, and this grant will help WPS provide essential tools and support to help victims leave an abusive relationship."

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2020, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $5.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. Visit www.cfwtx.org to learn more.

Women's Protective Services of Lubbock accepts donations to help survivors of domestic violence on their path to sustained success. For more information on WPS or how you can support its community efforts, please visit www.wpslubbock.org or call (806) 748-5292.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock receives $10,000 grant