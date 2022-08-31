Women punch, pepper spray, rob ride share driver in the Bronx

Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
A group of women punched, pepper sprayed and robbed a rideshare driver in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old driver picked the crew up in the Bronx July 8 but then told them there were too many people in the car and they would have to find another ride.

The women began screaming to let them out of the car, video released by police shows.

“Yo, I’m about to spray,” one of the women said before she put her hand in his face, apparently holding pepper spray.

When the driver pulled over at the intersection of Melrose Ave. and East. 158 St. in Melrose about 4:55 a.m., one of the women sprayed him with pepper spray again, video shows.

Off camera, the women punched him and stole his cellphone before they took off, cops said.

Police are still looking for the woman and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

