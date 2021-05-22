Women recovering from Covid bearing the brunt of long-term lung damage compared to men

Matthew Watts
·5 min read
Lung ct scan - &#xa0;Universal Images Group Editorial
Lung ct scan - Universal Images Group Editorial

Previously healthy women admitted to hospital with severe Covid-19 infection are three times more likely than men to have signs of potential lung damage a year later, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Southampton and Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in China studied 83 patients with an average age of 60 after discharge from hospital at three, six, nine and 12 months.

They found a reduction in the ability to transfer oxygen from the lungs into the bloodstream was the most significant risk after a year, with a third of patients affected.

This was followed by evidence of scarring in the lungs on CT scans - which can be an indicator of damaged and thickened tissue that can lead to pulmonary fibrosis - and some patients still reported breathlessness.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a condition which develops as a result of scar tissue build-up in the lungs and can make breathing increasingly difficult.

Around 70,000 people in the UK are affected, with around 30,000 suffering from the most common form, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has no known cause.

Leading experts are now warning the level of respiratory follow-up required by Covid patients, the outpatient backlog and an annual winter surge of illness means regular chest patients “will not been seen in a timely manner”.

At each of the four stages of the study, which was published in journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, patients underwent clinical assessments including lung function measurements, a CT scan of the chest and a walking test.

Researchers excluded patients with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic lung disease, and those who required intubation (a tube inserted in the airway) and mechanical ventilation, to avoid influencing the factors under investigation.

The findings showed that while there were improvements in symptoms for most patients at 12 months, 33 per cent had reduced ability to transfer oxygen from their lungs into the blood - with three-quarters of women (74 per cent) affected compared to a quarter of men (26 per cent).

This is significant as blood transports oxygen around the body and to organs and removes carbon dioxide, allowing the body to function.

A quarter of patients (24 per cent) had small areas of change in their lungs on CT scans and 5 per cent still suffered breathlessness after a year.

The researchers said despite little current evidence of the effects of Covid-19 after 12 months, long-term respiratory complications have been seen with previous coronavirus outbreaks such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

“Data from previous coronavirus outbreaks suggests that some patients will have long-term respiratory complications and, in this study, we report serial pulmonary function, exercise capacity and chest CT changes in non-intubated patients,” said Dr Mark Jones, associate professor in respiratory medicine at the University of Southampton who co-led the study.

“While the majority of patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia appeared to fully recover, for some patients this took many months and women were more likely to have persistent reductions in lung function tests. Further investigation is needed to understand if there is a sex-specific difference in how patients recover.

“We also don’t yet know what happens beyond 12 months and this will need ongoing study.”

Dr Yihua Wang, a lecturer in biomedical sciences at the University of Southampton and co-lead, added: “Our research provides evidence that routine respiratory follow-up of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 pneumonia is required.

“Secondly, given the length of time it takes for some patients to recover, it suggests that research into whether exercise programmes help patients recover more quickly is required.

“Finally, it highlights the need for treatment strategies to prevent the development of long-term Covid-19-related lung changes.”

The British Thoracic Society (BTS), the largest respiratory body in the country which has produced national guidance on Covid-19 follow-up for hospitalised patients, said the study provided “important” findings.

“This is a small study but big enough to tell us some important things and clinicians are reporting similar findings in their clinical services around the UK,” said Dr Lisa Spencer, a consultant respiratory physician in Liverpool and honorary secretary of the BTS.

“We urgently need to find ways to try and prevent the lung damage occurring due to Covid-19 infection and find ways to speed up patient recovery to the best lung function they can achieve.

“We need evidence about what follow-up is required and what interventions can make a difference. Then we can develop a national approach over the longer term.”

Dr Spencer said it was reassuring to see the majority of patients in the study had recovered well but that they were healthy prior to infection - and patients with pre-existing conditions were likely to suffer more complications.

“It is important to remember this study focused on those who were essentially healthy pre their Covid infection and the outcomes post-infection in those with pre-existing lung disease or co-morbidities (other conditions) will likely be significantly more impactful,” she explained.

She also said the ability of respiratory services to contend with caseloads which are increasing as a result of follow-up for hospitalised Covid-19 patients, those who recovered at home but have ongoing issues and are now being referred on by GPs and those with long Covid was a “major concern”.

“Getting through this next winter and future winters is a major concern for the respiratory community,” she said.

“When you add all the above [Covid follow-ups] to the usual winter surge, you see why the recovery of the respiratory outpatient backlog is going to take longer than any other medical speciality.

“Our inability to recover lung clinics will quickly have an impact on acute hospital admissions, which make up 30 per cent of the respiratory workload.

“Our regular chest patients will not be seen in a timely manner, their diseases will flare and they will become breathless and will need urgent admission to hospital, needing oxygen and other care.

“We really do have a potential crisis looming here and how well we fare will depend on the type of winter we get.”

Recommended Stories

  • As COVID-19 cases and deaths spike in India, 'a sense of alarm and horror' in US

    As India experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Indian residents in the U.S. are looking for ways to help family and friends overseas.

  • Mass. Professor Goes Viral After Putting Crib in Office to Help Grad Student with Infant Daughter

    "We need to be solving these issues [the challenges mothers face in the workplace], both in academia and on a broader level as well," said Dr. Troy Littleton

  • Comedian London Hughes Says She 'Had an Asthma Attack' Before Kissing Former Costar Regé-Jean Page

    "I had to kiss him and I never had an on-camera kiss before," London Hughes said of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page

  • Several members of my family in India got COVID, so I flew home to help. While the US reopens, India is still deep in crisis.

    It was the fear for my father's life that made me pack my bags and leave New York within a day's notice.

  • Climbing guide says at least 100 virus cases on Everest

    An expert climbing guide said Saturday that a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a COVID-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

  • Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses to be auctioned in California

    Indiana Jones' fedora and Harry Potter's glasses are among over 1,200 film and television memorabilia items going under the hammer in June at the Prop Store in California. Matt Truex, Marketing Manager at the Prop Store, said the auction was the biggest they had ever held and he expects keen interest from collectors.

  • Hong Kong says Taiwan 'grossly interfered' in its affairs

    Hong Kong’s government on Friday said it has pulled all of its staff out of Taiwan and accused the island’s government of having “grossly interfered” in the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s internal affairs. Taiwan responded by saying Hong Kong had politicized a connection that was dedicated to serving the public, and that it supports universal values of free speech and assembly. Hong Kong said its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office will remain closed while it closely monitors development and considers the way forward “in a holistic manner.”

  • Bomb targeting Islamist leader's car kills 7 in Pakistan

    A powerful roadside bomb that went off on Friday near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in southwestern Pakistan killed seven people, police and a government spokesman said. It was unclear who was behind the attack in Chaman, a town in Baluchistan province. Local police chief Abdul Bashir said the attack took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was on his way to attend a pro-Palestinian rally.

  • Congressman: 'Most of my colleagues don't have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies'

    “Most of my colleagues don't have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies,” Rep. Jim Himes told Yahoo Finance.

  • Michael Jackson fans demand an inquiry into his Martin Bashir interview: do they have a case?

    A charming reporter befriends a celebrity who feels hounded by the press. Their offer is an interview in which the under-siege celeb will have an opportunity to finally make their voice heard and give their version of events. But the relationship is built on lies and the resulting broadcast sets in motion a chain of unforeseen circumstances. To this day, there are claims it eventually led to the hoodwinked a-lister’s death. Such is the crux of the case against Martin Bashir, whose 1995 Princess Diana interview for Panorama has been found to have been obtained through deceit. But Michael Jackson fans have for years levelled precisely the same allegations against Bashir over his seismic 2003 sit-down with Jackson. Living With Michael Jackson was a disastrous fork in the road for Jackson. In it, Bashir confronted Jackson over the self-proclaimed King of Pop’s penchant for sleeping in a bed with children. “Why can’t you share your bed?” is how Jackson responds to the incredulous Bashir. “That’s the most loving thing to do, to share your bed with someone.” With that – in just a few sentences – everything changed for the singer. In the exchange with Bashir Jackson was defending sleeping alongside 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo. Two years later, allegations he had sexually abused Arvizo would form the basis of a molestation trial against Jackson.

  • Sadie Robertson Says 'Pain Is Real' 1 Week After Giving Birth: 'Still in the Healing Process'

    Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child — daughter Honey James Huff — earlier this month

  • Greek firefighters battle forest blaze near Athens

    Greek firefighters battled for a third day on Friday a wind-driven blaze that burned through pine forests about 60 km (37 miles) west of the capital Athens and forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. Firefighters battled overnight to contain the fire that burned homes as black smoke filled the sky above costal villages where police was calling on citizens to leave. "We are optimistic that during the day, with the improved weather conditions, the fire will be contained," Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a briefing.

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That said, this common everyday drug called aspirin is a strong one, and it can cause some serious side effects in certain people. Read on for more about the features and benefits of aspirin, and what taking aspirin every day does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It. 1 Aspirin Can Reduce Inflammation Aspirin works by inhibiting prostaglandins, the enzyme that serves as an on-off switch for pain and inflammation. That's why it has been used for fevers and pain for more than a century. Today, it's still often prescribed to treat or prevent health conditions caused by inflammation in the body. 2 Aspirin Can Cause Stomach Ulcers It bears repeating: Aspirin is a strong drug, and some people can't tolerate it well. "Chronic use of aspirin can damage the lining of the stomach, causing stomach ulcers and pain," says Leann Poston, MD. "The risk increases in people over age 65, those with a history of stomach ulcers, and those who take blood thinners or drink alcohol."If you're sensitive to aspirin, your doctor may recommend taking another NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug) instead, such as ibuprofen. 3 Aspirin May Reduce Your Chance of Heart Attack or Stroke "If you have had a heart attack or stroke, your doctor may want you to take a daily low dose of aspirin to help prevent another," says the American Heart Association. "Aspirin is part of a well-established treatment plan for patients with a history of heart attack or stroke." But the AHA notes that you shouldn't take daily aspirin unless your doctor prescribes it—they can help you evaluate the risks and benefits and determine if daily aspirin is right for you.RELATED: This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say 4 Aspirin Can Increase Your Risk For Bleeding Aspirin is one of the most well-known anticoagulants, meaning it thins the blood. This has advantages (such as reducing the risk of a second heart attack or stroke, which are often caused by blood clotting) and risks. "In case of injury, internal or external platelets aggregate at the site to help clot the blood. When you take daily aspirin, this aggregation is affected and leads to decreased coagulability, says Nikhil Agarwal, MD. "It can increase your risk for bleeding, especially if you are taking certain other supplements or are on certain medications." One possible side effect is gastrointestinal bleeding, says Barry Gorlitsky, MD. 5 Aspirin May Reduce Your Risk of Colon Cancer According to a 2016 meta-analysis published in the journal JAMA Oncology, people who took aspirin for six years or longer had a 19% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 15% lower risk of gastrointestinal cancer of any type. The researchers estimated that regular aspirin use could prevent nearly 11% of colorectal cancers and 8% of gastrointestinal cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year.RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 6 Aspirin Can Cause Tinnitus According to Dr. Guy Citrin, ND, daily aspirin use can cause tinnitus, which is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears. This generally goes away when the drug is discontinued.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Obesity, According to Science 7 Aspirin Can Lead To Liver Damage Another possible side effect of daily aspirin use is liver damage, according to Dr. Khawar Siddique of DOCS Spine + Orthopedics. According to the Cleveland Clinic, one sign of liver damage is jaundice, which is a condition in which the skin, whites of the eyes, and mucous membranes turn yellow. 8 Aspirin May Cause Children To Develop Reye's Syndrome Reye's syndrome is a rare condition that causes confusion and swelling in the brain. "The exact cause of Reye's syndrome is unknown, but it most commonly affects children and young adults recovering from a viral infection," says the NHS. "In most cases, aspirin has been used to treat their symptoms, so aspirin may trigger Reye's syndrome." That's why doctors recommend not giving aspirin to children or teenagers for fever or pain. RELATED: Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Deadly" Cancers. 9 Aspirin Can Cause Seizures If someone has epilepsy or is on some seizure prevention medication, taking aspirin may affect that. For example, because aspirin is a blood thinner, it may alter the amount of medication in the bloodstream. It's best to consult your doctor before using aspirin daily. And to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • New novel strain of coronavirus discovered

    Dr. Jen Ashton tells us what the experts are saying about this latest development.

  • These are the states most at risk of a COVID-19 resurgence thanks to a drop in vaccinations

    More than 60% of American adults have already received at least one shot and a little less than 40% are fully vaccinated.

  • Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

    The sand was packed on a recent sunny day at this upscale beach town on Oregon's coast, but signs of the state's cautious approach to the pandemic were still everywhere. It was a sharp contrast to places such as Florida or Texas, where many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for weeks. After public pressure, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, last week lifted a requirement for masks outdoors and put the onus on businesses to decide if fully vaccinated patrons would be required to mask up inside.

  • Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill

    In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “SWAT team” of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The team scoured Pfizer’s library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate. More than a year later, Pfizer has yet to embark on large-scale human trials of a COVID-19 oral treatment - something it says it hopes to start by July.

  • Stop What You're Doing Because Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. Are Starring in 'Knives Out 2'

    It's officially time to put on your thinking caps, because the second installment of the iconic whodunnit franchise—that's Knives Out, duh—is on its way! As such, the production team has been starting to reveal who the members of their ensemble cast are...with no details about the characters they're playing to keep the mystery alive, of course. Daniel Craig is coming back in Knives Out 2 as the famous Benoit Blanc, but who else will be joining in on the fun?

  • The Documentary Final Account Is a Rare Trove of Unfiltered Interviews With Former Nazis—Too Unfiltered, Some Historians Say

    Final Account, a rare look at how former Nazis feel today about their roles in the Holocaust, will be released May 21

  • Fantasy Baseball: Hitters you should consider dropping in your league

    Not every name on Fred Zinkie's list of eight bats to consider dropping are clear cuts, but depending on your league size, it's time to start considering some tough moves.