  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Women report more side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men. Health experts explain why.

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports of COVID-19 vaccine side effects support what many have anecdotally observed: women shoulder the bigger burden.

Among nearly 7,000 reports processed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from Dec. 14 to Jan. 13, more than 79% of them came from women. The most frequently reported side effects were headache, fatigue and dizziness.

Women also are more likely than men to experience some of the vaccine’s more unusual side effects, such as an itchy red rash that appears at the injection site commonly known as COVID arm or Moderna arm, as about 95% of the reactions occur with the Moderna vaccine. Overall, women account for 77% of the Moderna vaccine’s reported side effects.

These side effects – even if unusual – are a good sign the vaccine is working to arm the body’s immune system against the coronavirus. But why are women more likely to experience them than men?

Health experts say it may be due to biological differences, inconsistent reporting by men and gender bias in clinical trials.

Biological differences

Women exhibit a greater immune response to vaccines than men, experts say, which may partially explain why more of them have reported side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“From a biological perspective, women and girls produce sometimes twice as many infection fighting antibodies from vaccines,” said Rosemary Morgan, a research scientist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Although there’s no data comparing men and women's immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from a 2019 study found women developed greater cytokine and antibody responses compared to men after getting the flu vaccine.

This could be due to women having a higher frequency of CD4+ T cells, also called "T helper cells," which activate other cells from the immune system that make antibodies to combat the virus, said Dr. Daniel Saban, an immunologist scientist at Duke University School of Medicine.

“It’s the adaptive immune response that is acting in a more robust fashion with the vaccine,” he said. “(These cells) are more poised to be active and trigger this response.”

Hormones also could dictate the different immune responses between men and women, Saban said, as some immune cells have estrogen receptors on them. Women produce more estrogen than men, which may impact how the immune cells work.

Possible inconsistent reporting

Women may be experiencing vaccine side effects more than men, but men may also be reporting them less frequently, health experts say.

“We don’t have more robust evidence that look at reporting side effects … but what we do know is that it is possible that women may be reporting more side effects than men due to what we know about how men behave in relation to health care,” Morgan said.

Studies have shown women are more likely than men to use health care services, according to the World Health Organization. This health care-seeking behavior could help explain why men may be underreporting COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

Gender bias in clinical trials

Clinical research has historically neglected sex differences, Morgan said, which has affected how women respond to approved vaccines and medications.

Women were mostly excluded from clinical trials until the 1993 National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act was passed to ensure the inclusion of minorities in clinical research.

“In terms of medications and drugs, many of the medications we have on the market today was approved based on clinical research that excluded women,” Morgan said. “What was happening, and still happens to this day in some cases, is the male body was used as the standard and it was a very specific type of body, certain age, weight and white.”

Even though women were included in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, health experts say that gender bias still exists today. Whereas dosing for pediatric patients is usually determined by weight, an adult man and woman receive the same dose of vaccine regardless of size.

More: California Latinos of all age groups ‘multiple’ times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites, UCLA study finds

This means women may be getting a stronger dose than is necessary to trigger an adequate immune response. Studies show this may be true for flu vaccines. One 2008 study found women had a similar immune response to half a dose of flu vaccine as men who received a full dose.

A full dose is still safe and effective for women, Morgan said, but more side effects from a stronger reaction may contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

“If men and women are getting the same dosage, it’s not unsafe in the sense that it’s still working and effective,” she said. “If women are getting a stronger dose than they need to have the same effect and its causing greater vaccine hesitancy … to me, that’s important for us to address.”

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine: Women report more side effects than men. Here's why.

Recommended Stories

  • Duke joins other colleges in requiring student vaccinations; Alabama, Utah lift mask mandates. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Alabama and Utah end statewide mask mandates. CDC reports 3,400 new variant cases. Global deaths top 2.9 million. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Prince Philip's 'gaffes' defended as being taken 'out of context' by those who worked with him

    Martin Palmer said he was often trying to coax conversation out of people.

  • 'Women need more for retirement because they live longer, and yet they earn less': Retirement expert

    Women's Institute for a Secure Retirement President, Cindy Hounsell, joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down why women need to save more for retirement.

  • Treasury says plan to end fossil fuel subsidies would bring in over $35 billion

    The Treasury Department estimates its plan to end subsidies for fossil fuel companies would bring in over $35 billion in federal revenue over 10 years.Driving the news: "The main impact would be on oil and gas company profits. Research suggests little impact on gasoline or energy prices for U.S. consumers and little impact on our energy security," officials said in a report on the wider White House tax policy proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House has not spelled out precisely what tax code provisions that affect fossil fuel companies they want to change.But past Democratic proposals have taken aim at areas like write-offs for certain drilling costs and the oil-and-gas industry's eligibility for deductions on manufacturing income.The White House is looking to boost tax revenue from the oil industry while expanding tax incentives for renewable power, creating new transmission and storage credits and more.The other side: The oil-and-gas industry argues that it doesn't get special treatment under the tax code, and instead uses provisions aimed at spurring a wide range of business investment.Via Reuters, the American Petroleum Institute argues that "Targeting specific industries with new taxes would only undermine the nation’s economic recovery and jeopardize good-paying jobs, including union jobs.Go deeper: Biden Tax Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35 Billion (Bloomberg)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Preferred Bank (PFBC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Hypothetical causes tension in Chauvin trial

    Another medical expert blamed George Floyd's death on the way police held him down, as an attorney for Derek Chauvin pressed the witness with hypothetical questions and other means to suggest that Floyd's drug use or heart disease killed him. (April 9)

  • Chadian president seeks 6th term after 30 years in power

    N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seeking to extend his three-decade long rule, running for a sixth time in this oil-producing Central African nation that is home to nearly half a million refugees and also plays a prominent role in the fight against Islamic extremism in the Sahel. Deby is widely expected to win in the first round, in part because two of the leading opposition candidates withdrew from the race as part of a boycott and a third man considered a top contender chose not to run. The only remaining opposition candidate that has had the resources to campaign outside the capital is Albert Pahimi Padacke, a one-time Deby ally who served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018.

  • How Bolsonaro Seized Trump’s Crown as the World’s Worst COVID Leader

    Carl De Souza/GettyRIO DE JANEIRO—Spurred on by the mishandling and unhinged bravado of President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s latest COVID surge threatens to sweep the country into first place among the world’s most deadly coronavirus outbreaks.Desperate medical professionals and local officials who are battling to counteract Bolsonaro’s antipathy to facemasks, lockdowns and—until recently—vaccines told The Daily Beast that the virus is now completely out of control and they fear the death toll will continue to explode.“The situation is desperate,” Dr. Gerson Salvador, who works in the emergency room of a São Paulo hospital, told The Daily Beast. “And what has gotten us here is the attitude of the president.”This week, Brazil surpassed 4,000 deaths in a single day for the first time since the pandemic began more than a year ago—and experts warn the worst may be yet to come. Across the country, cemeteries are running out of space and some cities have opened up mass graves. In São Paulo, authorities say they plan to bury victims in drawer-like “vertical graves.”Bolsonaro—who claimed COVID was just a “little flu” early in the pandemic—has fought against isolation measures, arguing they only damage the economy. His catastrophic handling of the crisis has dealt a blow to his approval ratings and left him politically weakened. But in a country where millions toil in the informal sector—working as cleaners, taxi drivers or fruit sellers—his message has still resonated with many frustrated workers.Still, mayors and governors have defied Bolsonaro, attempting to put in place some restrictions in a bid to slow infections. In the lead up to Easter, cities like Rio de Janeiro imposed partial lockdowns that shuttered bars, restaurants and beaches.But such measures remain a hard sell to many Brazilians. Faced with pressure from a frustrated electorate and a flailing economy, authorities in a number of states—including Ceará and Santa Catarina—are set to ease them in the coming days.In Rio de Janeiro, Mayor Eduardo Paes reopened schools across the city this week, following a bitter court battle with rivals who were fighting to keep the closure in place. A partial lockdown on businesses in the city is also being lifted on Friday.Millions Locked Down Again as Canada Rues Vaccine FailureWith a lack of national strategy and a premature reopening of many cities, the catastrophe is only bound to deepen, said Dr. Paulo Pinheiro, a Rio de Janeiro councillor with the leftist PSOL party and a member of the city’s health commission.“What we have today is each municipality and each state dealing with the crisis in their own way,” Pinheiro told The Daily Beast. “There is no way it can work. And the picture is terrifying, with no better prospect ahead.”In a packed hospital in São Paulo, Dr. Vanessa Dinis sees a relentless stream of patients infected with COVID-19. Whenever a critical care bed frees up in the emergency room where she works, it’s quickly filled by another patient struggling to breathe.“It's by far the worst situation we’ve experienced,” Dinis told The Daily Beast during a shift at one of the three São Paulo hospitals where she works. “We’re seeing whole families admitted to critical care.”Dinis is among the thousands of health-care workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, where the crisis has spiraled out of control in recent weeks. The virus has so far claimed 341,000 lives and infected more than 13 million Brazilians, in what is fast becoming the world’s worst outbreak.The country is now on track to overtake the U.S. record for the weekly average of deaths set in January (3,285), according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.Infections in Brazil have exploded partially due to a highly infectious variant, which was first detected in the Amazon city of Manaus earlier this year and has since swept through the country with lighting speed in the absence of social distancing measures.Experts say the variant, known as P1, may be capable of dodging immunity, infecting even those who were already sickened by the virus. Increasingly, the profile of the patients rushed to emergency rooms is changing too, Dinis says, as COVID-19 infects younger Brazilians.“Fathers who were vaccinated already or had a lighter case of COVID last year,” she said. “Now they’re seeing their sons hospitalized and intubated.”The dramatic surge in cases across Brazil has overwhelmed the health-care system, pushing it into collapse in some regions. It has left hospitals scrambling for critical care beds, oxygen supplies, and crucial medications. In the São Paulo hospital where Salvador works, patients are being attended in every spare corner, including consultation offices and hallways.“Over the last few weeks, we haven’t had beds to hospitalize people,” Salvador told The Daily Beast. “We had to put patients, even ones in serious condition, in improvised spaces as they waited for an ICU bed.”ICU capacity is at above 90 percent in 21 state capitals across the country, including Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, and Porto Velho. In the federal district of Brasília, hospitals have run out of critical care beds completely. In Rio de Janeiro state, more than 600 people are waiting in line for ICU care—a waitlist that is three times the state’s total capacity.In Vitória, a coastal city in Espírito Santo state, Dr. João Ferraz said the hospitals where he works are struggling to source drugs needed to intubate patients. Critical care beds are also hard to come by in Espirito Santo, where occupancy rates are at about 93 percent.Why This Coronavirus Surge Is Different From All the Rest“It’s really crowded, it’s almost impossible to get a spot,” Ferraz said in an interview with The Daily Beast before heading into an overnight shift. “Sometimes in the morning there are no beds. Then in the afternoon a patient is discharged or someone dies. And these spaces are filled right away.”In the hospitals where Dinis works, ICU bed capacity was boosted recently, alleviating some of the pressure on emergency rooms. But she says hospitals in São Paulo—the state with the highest number of cases—are now grappling with shortages of staff.“We are struggling to cover shifts at the hospitals,” she said. “They are increasing the number of beds but not increasing the number of health workers.”Doctors and nurses, meanwhile, are exhausted, Ferraz said. “We are completely drained. And without stronger restrictions or a vaccine, our hopes that we will see an improvement soon are really fading.”In Brazil, vaccination has lagged amid a shortage of doses. The country has so far struggled to secure enough vaccines to immunize its population of 211 million, after Bolsonaro rejected early deals with vaccine makers like China and India last year. So far, less than 3 percent of Brazilians have received both doses.In the meantime, Salvador says Brazil’s only hope of bringing the crisis under control is to finally impose stricter lockdown measures across the country.“The answer is not in the health system—we’ve already reached the limit. We don’t have any more human capacity,” he said.“We need a real lockdown, we need to stop the transmission of the virus. Without one, things will only worsen in the short term. And we will likely lose many more lives.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Martin Looks So Much Like Dad Chris Martin in This Rare New Birthday Photo

    We love it when our favorite celebrities give birth to a kid who could quite literally pass as their twin. So many of our favorite A-lister mamas have stunned us all with their mini-mes — looking at you, Heidi Klum and your supermodel-in-the-making daughter Leni and Jessica Alba and daughter Honor! As excited as we […]

  • The Secret to Legally Paying Zero Taxes on Bitcoin Profits

    Understanding the rules on long-term capital gains is the key to holding on to as much of your profit as possible.

  • Prince Charles Is Getting Nervous About Ascending to the Throne Amid Prince Philip’s Death

    We know that the line to the throne is set in stone for the monarchy with Prince Charles second in line after Queen Elizabeth, but it doesn’t look like everyone wants to see him become king. A new poll by Deltapoll shows that U.K. citizens would prefer to see Prince William jump ahead of his […]

  • All the new songs, notable lyrics and biggest changes on Taylor Swift's rerecorded 'Fearless'

    Here's everything you need to know on the biggest changes, new songs and notable lyrics in Taylor Swift's rerecorded "Fearless (Taylor's Version)."

  • Benefits of COVID vaccine 'greatly outweigh' short-lived side effects: Dr. Nesheiwat

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss possible side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and weighs in on herd immunity timeline.

  • You Need This in Your Diet After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctor Warns

    After months of anticipation, millions of Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and millions more continue to schedule their appointments each day. If you are among the latter group, it is important to know that when the day comes for your own shot, you want to make sure it has the maximum effect on your immune system, but also keep some of those potential unpleasant side effects to a bare minimum. And one way you can do that, experts say, is monitor your daily diet and food intake. Read on to discover what you should be eating once you've been vaccinated, and for some things to avoid during that time, Don't Do This for 2 Days After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Say. Eat plenty of protein. Experts say that incorporating a sufficient amount of protein in your post-vaccine diet can help strengthen your body's immune response and put you on the road to a smooth recovery. Integrative physician Ronald Hoffman, MD, told HuffPost that "the development of immunity depends on the body 'reading' instructions from the vaccine and synthesizing antibodies and white blood cells, which requires adequate protein in the diet."In addition, preventative global health expert Sandra El Hajj, PhD, said eating protein after your vaccine can help you avoid feeling physically weak. "Your body will need to burn a lot of energy. If you do not offer enough proteins through your diet, your muscle mass will start decreasing. As a result, you will feel weaker," she said.Nutrition consultant Jeanette Kimszal, RDN, also noted that foods high in protein are also rich in amino acids that can help improve immune system function. And for the info you should remember to get before heading home from your appointment, check out The One Question You Should Ask Before You Leave Your Vaccine Center. Skip all juice cleanses and detox diets. The days following your vaccination may seem like a good time to hit your system with some fruits and vegetables in the form of a juice cleanse or detox regimen, but experts say you should hold off on that for a while. "A juice cleanse is devoid of protein and fiber. These are two nutrients that can protect and strengthen the immune system," Kimszal said. And for something that you should do after getting your COVID shot, check out The First Thing You Need to Do After You're Fully Vaccinated, Experts Say. Eat a well-balanced diet. There's no big secret when it comes to your post-vaccine diet other than making sure it is healthy and well-balanced."Eat a normal healthy meal, mostly plant-based with whole foods and healthy oils," suggested physician, scientist, and author William Li, MD. "Avoid ultra-processed foods and artificial sweeteners." It also can't hurt to throw in some foods that are known help strengthen the immune system. "Mushrooms, broccoli sprouts, and blueberries all have evidence for supporting immunity in human studies," Li said. "These are delicious and have many health defense-boosting properties." And for more information on the COVID vaccine delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Stay hydrated and avoid drinking alcohol. The food you're consuming isn't the only thing you need to be thoughtful about following your vaccine. Li also stressed the importance of staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol because it can depress the immune system.Tania Elliott, MD, a clinical instructor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, told Health that drinking alcohol after your vaccine could even make your side effects more severe. "Vaccine side effects include muscle aches and pains and feeling under the weather," she said. "Compounding that with the side effects of alcohol runs the risk of making you feel worse." And for the things that remain off limits even after being vaccinated, check out The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Techies give an old fashioned Supreme Court decent marks in coding case

    Programmers say the Supreme Court, often teased for its ambivalence toward technology, got it (mostly) right in describing some nuances of software.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • ‘An enormous waste’: How stimulus checks play in red-state America

    Many see the relief bill as padded with unnecessary items, further ballooning the national debt even as the economic outlook is improving.

  • Demi Lovato and 'Glee' cast honor Naya Rivera's contributions to LGBTQ community

    'Santana Lopez was groundbreaking for closeted queer girls like I was at the time,' said Demi Lovato, honoring Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards.

  • Before you label Noah Gragson a NASCAR villain, Kelley Earnhardt has some perspective

    Perhaps no one in NASCAR is more polarizing than Noah Gragson, who threw punches on pit road during his last race at Atlanta. But JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller knows another side of Noah — and racing.