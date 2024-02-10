Women residents of Waters of Wexford senior living community celebrate Galentine’s Day

Women who live at the Waters of Wexford senior living community celebrated Galentine’s Day this week.

Treats were served as residents enjoyed time with their “gal pals.”

The holiday is geared toward celebrating the women in your life.

The Waters of Wexford is making sure all residents get involved with Valentine’s Day fun, and a “sweetheart social” is planned for next week.

