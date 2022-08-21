Women’s Resources of Monroe County helps children and adults | Something to Think About

There are hundreds if not thousands of organizations within Northeast Pennsylvania that do good within their communities. One of these organizations is Women’s Resources of Monroe County, Inc. (Pike and Wayne are served by a similar organization: VIP Pike & Wayne).

Monroe County’s Women’s Resources has a mission of providing a safe and caring environment that encourages healing and empowerment for anyone whose life has been impacted by domestic and/or sexual violence. Note that this specifically says anyone. Adults and children are affected by the epidemic of violence.

Adverse Childhood Experiences

Consider how violence affects children and the trauma that occurs in their lives. Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood. Examples include violence, abuse, and growing up in a family with mental health or substance use problems.

Studies have shown that one in six adults experienced four or more types of ACEs. At least five of the top 10 leading causes of death are associated with ACEs and preventing ACEs could reduce the number of adults with depression by as much as 44%.

The problem is clear, ACEs impact lifelong health and opportunities for adults. Preventing ACEs can help children and adults thrive. Preventing ACEs from impacting lives can achieve great rewards in the future as kids become adult. Successful prevention could reduce up to 21 million cases of depression, 1.9 million cases of heart disease and up to 2.5 million cases of overweight obesity. As well as lowering an individual’s risk of asthma, cancer and diabetes in adulthood.

One of the greatest rewards would be to stop ACEs from being passed from one generation to another. (CDC studies have shown it happens.)

How Women's Resources can help

Women’s Resources provides educational programs and professional services to interested school, preschool/daycare, faith groups, businesses and other community and civic organizations. Schools are particularly aware of the effects that children who have experienced ACEs will face. Today schools have in-house social workers and phycologists to help children overcome the challenges that ACEs effected children have with learning and achieving.

Women’s Resources offers help through counseling. All their services are free and confidential. A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week, 365-days-a-year crisis hotline is staffed with trained volunteers and professional staff are available to answer calls. The line is open to anyone who has been physically or sexually abused, including relatives of victims.

The organizations provides a temporary shelter as an emergency safe haven for single women/women and children escaping domestic violence. It offers trained personnel to support and assist victims involved with the hospital or medical system due to domestic violence or sexual assault.

Likewise, it has a trained legal advocate who can assist victims through the legal process included Protection from Abuse petitions and Sexual Violence Protection petitions. If you or someone you know needs help, call the 24-hour hotline (in Monroe County) at: 570-421-4200 or in Pike or Wayne Counties at 570-296-HELP (4357). You can learn more about Women’s Resources by visiting their website at www.wrmonroe.org or in Pike or Wayne Counties at www.vipempowers.org.

Sponsor a 'butterfly'

Want to support Women’s Resources of Monroe County? Why not sponsor a butterfly for their 12th Annual Butterfly release for Peace on September 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Weiler Corporation.

Sponsorships start at $15 for a butterfly and $125 for business or corporate sponsorships.

For more information or to sponsor at the event, call 570-424-2093 x119. Something beautiful and special that helps along the way!

Debbie Kulick writes a weekly column for the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent. She serves on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as an EMT.

