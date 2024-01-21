Women reveal top 50 things they would tell younger self, including to say no more often

What would you give your younger self? Be more confident, look after your physical health - and learn to say no - are among the top 50 things women wish they could go back and tell themselves. A survey, of 2,000 females, found stop caring what others think, don’t waste time with negative people, and don’t let opportunities pass you by, also featured high on the list of advice. And health was a prominent theme - including to make sure you understand your own body, look after your mental health, and consume treat food and drinks in moderation.

View comments