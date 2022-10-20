Women seen on Instagram firing guns out of moving car. Louisiana cops want to find them

Video posted on Instagram shows two women firing guns out of the front and back passenger-side windows of a moving car, Louisiana police say.

Officers are searching for the women, whom they’ve identified as a 21- and 20-year-old, according to an Oct. 19 news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 on U.S. Highway 90 in New Orleans, police said.

The video shows the two women, one in the front seat and one in the back seat, shooting the firearms out of each of their windows. Music plays in the background during the first part of the video, and then gunshots can be heard.

An onscreen caption reads “lol was just lettin them (expletive) goooo” and tags the handle of an account that has been deleted.

“This reckless act placed motorists traveling on the interstate and the community in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed,” the news release says.

Police say they are still looking for the women who “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

If found, they could each face a charge of “discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle located upon a public street or highway,” a spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department told McClatchy News in an email.

Other suspected criminals have been caught because of social media posts.

In March, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old in Texas were arrested after authorities found a photo of the teen on social media posing with drugs, guns and cash.

In July, a Tennessee rapper pleaded guilty to federal fraud and firearms charges after federal officials said he rapped about defrauding COVID-19-related unemployment benefits in a music video on YouTube.

