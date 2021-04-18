Women sentenced in large EC Walmart theft case

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Apr. 17—EAU CLAIRE — Two women have been sentenced in connection with a large retail theft case where more than 100 items were stolen in April 2020 from the Eau Claire Walmart.

Jennifer L. Fullmer, 41, of Duluth, Minn., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of retail theft.

Judge Michael Schumacher placed Fullmer on two years of probation, fined her $262 and ordered her to pay $761 in restitution.

As conditions of probation, Fullmer cannot have contact with the Eau Claire Walmart store and must undergo any programming or treatment recommended by her probation agent.

Co-defendant Andrea M. Ward, 33, 1611 Whipple St., was recently convicted of two charges in unrelated criminal cases. The felony count of retail theft was dismissed but considered at sentencing in those other cases. Ward was ordered to pay $710 in restitution for the Walmart theft case.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were sent to Walmart, 3915 Gateway Drive, on April 12, 2020, because two women were running to a vehicle after concealing items without paying for them.

A police officer spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Fullmer and Ward were inside.

Walmart loss prevention employees said Fullmer and Ward stole items by standing next to each other. Ward would then conceal the items in two black bags. Police found the two black bags in the back seat of the vehicle.

Security footage showed both Ward and Fullmer placing items into the black bags. Walmart officials determined that 138 items totaling $710 were taken from the store.

Both women walked out of the store after being confronted by store officials about the contents of the black bags.

