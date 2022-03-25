Women Are Sharing Double Standards They Face While Male Colleagues Get A Pass, And I'm Ready To Bash My Head Against My Desk

To nobody's surprise, women often face double standards in the workplace, while their male colleagues get a pass. Sometimes, they get more than a pass and are even praised for the same damn behavior. It's incredibly infuriating and demoralizing, but it's also important to acknowledge and address — especially as those double standards are felt emotionally and financially.

So, a now-deleted user decided to ask women , "What's the double standard you face as a woman while your male colleagues [get] a pass?" And unfortunately, many women had experiences to share:

1. "Planning social events and helping with set-up and takedown. I refuse to do it now."

"I had to make an actual announcement to an office full of adults (mostly men) that they were all responsible for cleaning up and putting away their own potluck contributions. The guys, especially the older ones, had been expecting the three women in the office to pack up their dishes for them, or to tell the guys when to come to do it.

All the women then stopped playing clean-up crew, and the next morning, food brought by two of those guys was still sitting uncovered on the table." —u/TheGreatCatwoman

2. "I wore four different black blazers and black pants over the course of a week. Each day, I also wore a different color shirt underneath. My boss then approached me and said that 'multiple people' had approached him expressing concern over my hygiene. Mind you, it's not like I had four of the same blazers and pants. The blazers had different numbers of buttons and lapel styles, and the pants were skinny, straight-leg, and flare. Meanwhile, my male colleagues — including my boss — wore black suits every day."

"It was apparently thought that I was wearing the same thing four days in a row. He was very careful to tell me that it wasn't a matter of smell because I asked if that was an issue when he phrased it as a matter of hygiene. It was the perception that the four different outfits I wore were the same outfit." —u/ThirteensDoctor

3. "Some folks were having trouble with some work they were doing, so I offered to teach and held a fun 'lunch and learn.' I said I was good at Microsoft Excel because I'm certified. Later, my boss told me that I need to avoid being cocky. In that same meeting, he also told me that people should never put a promotion as one of their goals even though 1) I hadn't put it as a goal, and 2) it's absolutely okay to have a promotion as a goal with the steps to achieve it. Despite half the team being women, my boss never promoted a woman in the three years I worked there. However, male colleagues did get promotions."

"I also never heard him speak to men the same way he did to me." —u/McDamsel

4. "There are just a few of us who answer the phone at my job. People are much more willing to be rude to the one female colleague who answers the phone. We have regulars who feel comfortable berating her over problems but will keep themselves in line when talking to one of our male staff.

5. "I work in a garden center at a retail store. Almost every time I go to load dirt or other 'heavy' items, I get the same few responses: 'Why isn't there a man doing this?' 'Why are they making the girl do the heavy lifting?' 'Let me do that, a girl shouldn't have to lift that.' Of course, the minors who work there and can barely lift anything get not a word."

6. "I work as a customer support rep for an EMR, and I had a question where I had my IT help me. My IT told me to say 'xyz,' so I wrote it down and then confirmed that what I wrote was right. He said yes, so I relayed it to the person over the phone. She told me I made no sense, so I had my male IT get on the phone and say the exact same thing I had said. She told him, 'Oh, that makes sense. What she said earlier made absolutely no sense.' Rinse and repeat throughout the three years I spent at this position. If I'm not using my super over-the-top nice voice, I'm a 'bitch.' On the other hand, my male coworker can get on the phone and be a dick, and he's 'helpful.'"

7. "Being perceived as competent in your field. When joining a new technical group, you have a much longer road to gain the same perception as your male counterparts. The road is also more difficult because you have to try and get others to perceive you as a sister or daughter rather than a possible sexual partner."

8. "I work in cybersecurity, and 90% of my coworkers are older men. Luckily, I'm in a pretty non-toxic workplace, and I genuinely don't have major issues with the way I'm treated. However, I have definitely noticed that some of my coworkers seem to perceive me as a 'daughter-type' character. Sometimes, they will even directly compare me to their own daughters — who are relatively close in age to me from the perspective of someone older but still several years younger than me. It's something that doesn't feel malicious or intentionally sexist, but it still kind of makes me feel weird. It's like this subtle reminder that, by default, I'm not perceived to be on level footing with them."

9. "Interrupting. I get interrupted constantly — even if I am the presenter or the current speaker. Other women get interrupted, too, but men very rarely do. I tried doing the, 'What was she going to say?' when men interrupt other women, but the other women get so embarrassed that they wave it off, double making me look like a bitch."

10. "Tattoos. It varies from place to place, but at the last place I worked, there were managers who were heavily tattooed and did not cover them. Meanwhile, I was required to cover every single one of mine. I was actually told that if I get a tattoo that I can't cover, I couldn't move up in my role."

"I'm very happy to work somewhere where that's not an issue anymore." —u/dameggers

11. "Grooming standards for women in the employee handbook: 8 pages, annotated with images on hair, makeup, clothing, shoes, jewelry, posture, and hands. Grooming standards for men: Half a paragraph saying, 'look well-groomed.'"

12. "I've let my hair go gray. I'm 47. My hair was so unhealthy from dying it. It's long and lovely, just salt and pepper. But now, I'm ignored. The difference in the way I'm treated is so very stark when nothing else about me has changed. Men of the same age with even more gray are wise and distinguished. I'm over the hill. It fucking pisses me off."

13. "Being passionate about your field of work. My male co-worker could get fired up and be assertive, and people would pay attention and take him seriously. I get fired up and stand up for what my division needs, I am a bitch. I have no friends at work, and I do not care. My division is successful. They respect his fire. Mine is treated as emotional."

14. "When I was a manager, I was told that the way I talk to employees was not very nice. I never gave orders, insulted anyone, or talked down to anyone. I did the same exact work that regular employees did — it was manual labor, and I never sat in the office watching them or anything like that. I was also very flexible when employees were late, didn't show up, etc. When I needed an employee to help with something, I always kindly asked them something like, 'Hey, Dave, can you help that customer out real quick while I finish up here?' Meanwhile, my male managers regularly insulted me, were extremely condescending, made fun of me for not being able to lift all the heavy things they could, and ordered me around. They would say things like, 'Go get that hammer,' 'Go over there and do xyz,' etc."

15. "Being expected to wear make-up and have our hair and nails done to hold a professional title. My male coworkers don't have to wake up earlier to add that to their routines, but if I choose to skip it, I'm deemed unprofessional."

16. "Part of my job is writing parking tickets. Most of my tickets go to male faculty members who consistently park in no parking zones. It's a $15 ticket. They call me a 'fucking bitch' and talk shit about me and how much they miss the dude who had the job before me. I just found out that the guy before me did tickets, too. He not only ticketed the same people I do, but he also gave $50 tickets. Yet, they love him and hate me. Once, I even tried to get one faculty member to move with the threat of being towed. He told me he will never move and there was nothing I could do. My boss then spoke to him about moving, and he moved because 'it came from a man' rather than me because he doesn’t respect my authority as a woman."

17. "At my job, one supervisor quit, and another was out on leave, so we had a shortage of supervisors. Two team leads who reported to them worked together to split the supervisor duties for months and didn't complain about the extra workload. One team lead was male, the other was female. He was praised for taking charge and having initiative, and given extra bonuses because they went back to see how many extra hours he'd worked. When he told management that he and his fellow team lead had done the same amount of work and that she should get the same treatment, they said that she had to prove, with documentation, that she had done the same. He was not required to show proof, she was. They then said it wasn't enough and refused to pay her or even acknowledge that she had gone above and beyond her job description. They even used the words 'bossy' and 'entitled' when talking about her after she left their offices."

"They both did so many things that were NOT their job descriptions. This meant taking charge of the people in their department. This kind of thing happens. A LOT." —u/RainfellSymphony

18. "Being called 'aggressive' by other women or being told to 'be careful of my tone' when in a professional setting because I 'could have been kinder.' Girl, there is $2M at stake here. Do your job correctly. 🙄"

19. "At this point in my career, I don’t turn my camera on for interviews or meet in person for at least a few rounds. This is because I am so sick of hearing men tell me that I only get jobs or promotions because I'm a 'pretty girl.' Every promotion I've ever gotten, there has been some dude who has said that. When I started making six figures, some dude said it, even though the interviews were blind. My husband doesn't get told he gets his promotions for just being pretty, even though he is. I'm not saying the halo effect doesn't exist, I’m just saying that men don't usually get told they only get promoted after years of hard work, in a niche as fuck field, because someone wanted to fuck them."

20. "I work at a winery. The men can do whatever it takes to get club sign-ups and bottle sales. They tend to be given tables with lots of women and make significantly more in tips. They also tend to overpour and give freebies to get what they have to make money. Managers will give female servers the members' tables, watch them pour, and reprimand them for not following guidelines. The more attractive females will be sent to older investors who don't tip but like to be in the presence of attractive, young women. They will be there for hours, and these female servers have to entertain the investors while making no absolutely no money."

21. "My old boss asked me to plant some flowers in front of the building. It was a chemical plant. I am an electrician. He was serious."

22. "Being social. Men chat at work, and they are just catching up. Women, though, are obviously gossiping or just overly social. I currently work at a place where there are signs above a couple of women's desks saying that they are 'heads down' and not to disturb them. Meanwhile, the men are all sitting around, talking about their latest workout at the gym or what they did over the weekend."

23. "Not so much a pass but passed over, I guess. At my previous hotel, I was the only female department head. If I raised any concerns about a challenge in the workplace, I was completely ignored. If one of my male department heads brought up the same issue, it was made to be such a big deal that needed to be addressed. I hated that my opinion was never given the same weight as theirs. But, hey, that's just another reason why I left and that they still haven't been able to fill my position six months later."

24. "Parenthood. When I found out I was pregnant, everyone started to look for a replacement even though I was coming back. This didn't happen when my male counterparts announced pregnancies."

"I'd also add: Staying firm with decisions. Women are perceived as difficult to work with while it's considered an executive skill for men." —u/LowAd12

25. "Gender balance in teams. My current team is all women, and people have a lot of questions about that. Since it's a highly science-focused area, people particularly seem to assume that discriminatory hiring is how I ended up with a team full of female scientists and engineers. In fact, I've never had a dude who fully met the stipulated qualifications for one of our positions apply, whereas any woman who has ever applied met them and then some. Another shop in our division that focuses on economics and actuarial work is all male, but no one has shit to say about that. It doesn't bother me that they get zero questions — they're good folk and do good work — but it does bother me that I get so many about my good folk doing equally good work. Not to mention, I get called 'oversensitive' if I point out that the questions are an annoying distraction from the work."

26. "Woman sending an email: 'Hi, Mary. Will you please print the attached when you get a moment? Thanks! Happy Friday!' Man sending an email: 'Print.' If we're not overly friendly in emails, we're 'rude' or 'bitchy.'"

27. "The one female in my department used to get complaints to HR for the dumbest shit. It was usually over her footwear choice. People actually claimed that she should wear flats or heels since she's technically an office worker. The engineers wear sneakers, boots, and steel toes since we are out on the production floor basically as much as we are at our desks. Our boss at the time basically called all the complaints stupid and petty, and then she wore the most obnoxiously colored chucks for a month straight, and nobody could say shit."

28. "After being, hired my wife’s name and photo appeared in the From Line of mass emails sent from her company. The company then started receiving vile, inappropriate responses to the email. Everyone was shocked because, before she was hired, there was a man’s name and photo, and they'd never gotten those kinds of responses. They had to remove her info to get it to stop."

