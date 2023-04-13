Women Are Sharing The Exact Moment Their Partner Did Something That Made Them Realize, “Oh, THIS Is Why Your Last Relationship Ended"
"He kept mentioning his ex-girlfriend whenever food came up but never went much into detail. I finally found out that their relationship ended when he made an elaborate dish for her without checking if she was free. And when upon texting her and telling (TELLING, not asking) her to come over and learning that she wasn’t available that evening, HE BURNT DOWN HIS HOUSE."