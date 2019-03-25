Women are sharing their experiences of receiving unsolicited advances from men

Rachel Thompson

If you've ever had to pretend to have a boyfriend or husband to get out of an uncomfortable or threatening situation, then you'll know that it can be a terrifying and isolating experience.

But, you're not alone and these responses to Jameela Jamil's tweets are proof of that. 

The star of The Good Place tweeted that she was shopping with a friend when a man made advances at her. She told him she had a boyfriend and thanked him, but the situation quickly escalated into one of harassment. 

Jamil tweeted about the time she said no to a man when she was 19 years old and he assaulted her. "Being a woman is truly, constantly scary," she added. 

Women began sharing their experiences of similar instances. 

Horrifying, to say the very least.

