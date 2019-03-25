Women are sharing their experiences of receiving unsolicited advances from men

If you've ever had to pretend to have a boyfriend or husband to get out of an uncomfortable or threatening situation, then you'll know that it can be a terrifying and isolating experience.

But, you're not alone and these responses to Jameela Jamil's tweets are proof of that.

SEE ALSO: This code word will help you when you feel unsafe on a date

The star of The Good Place tweeted that she was shopping with a friend when a man made advances at her. She told him she had a boyfriend and thanked him, but the situation quickly escalated into one of harassment.

Was out at the shops with my friend. Man ogles me. Man then approaches me to give me his number. I explain I have a boyfriend but thank him for the offer. Man then threatens my career, saying I better remember that I rejected him. And then Shouts at me that I’m low class... 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

Jamil tweeted about the time she said no to a man when she was 19 years old and he assaulted her. "Being a woman is truly, constantly scary," she added.

I once said no thank you to man when I was 19 and didn’t have an excuse... and he punched me in the face. After that whether or not I have a boyfriend, I say I do. Being a woman is truly, constantly scary. It’s like existing on thin ice. https://t.co/cw1BCc9XUB — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 24, 2019

Women began sharing their experiences of similar instances.

throwback to the guy who insisted that me having a girlfriend wasn't a good enough excuse not to date him because "girls don't count" and managed to get all my contact info except my address and harass me from multiple accounts for months. now I say I have a boyfriend, too. — Steph 🌻 (@ValaBlack) March 24, 2019

I work as a server. I will say I am married to which the most common response is, "So?". The more cavalier say" I'm not jealous." I am a paunchy, middle age woman who is wondering when I will be old enough that this crap will stop. — Natalie (@snat1998) March 24, 2019

I got out of service work years ago mostly bc of crap like this, which didn't stop when I got married. Couldn't take it anymore. Sorry it's still going on! (From one paunchy middle aged woman to another) — Sami Feminist Killjoy Lee (@divasamilee) March 25, 2019

was in a bar once.Guy approached me aggressively wouldnt back off. one of my guy friends had to say back off this is my wife.aggressor said I don’t see rings on your fingers! My guy friend threatens violence. FinallyAsshole leaves. Fun part:9yrs later I actually married my friend — Amanda Moresco Von Lumm (@mandy_moresco) March 25, 2019

When I was serving, I had a decoy engagement ring. It’s gross how often “no” wasn’t good enough, but “I’m engaged” was. It’s even grosser how often “I’m engaged” WASN’T good enough. 🤬 — Elle Young (@elle_yung) March 24, 2019

I got called a lesbian and told I was probably on my period when I rejected a guy his friend also spat a chip at me 🤦🏻‍♀️ and this this awesome girl came out of nowhere and started shouting at them. Not how I expected the end of my night out to go 😂 — Kennise Darlsson (@kennydarlsson) March 24, 2019

I’ve had men online first approach me as “how is your husband?” And then when I’m alarmed and say “I don’t have a husband” they use that as “ok it’s go time, she’s not legally bound to another guy!” — Steph Lorenzo 🏳️‍🌈 (@StephLorenzo) March 25, 2019

A man once stopped me on the way to the bathroom at a work event and said “I’m looking for a date”, I replied “can’t help you” and tried to keep walking, he grabbed my left wrist, pointed at my (empty) ring finger and said “looks like you can”. 🤮 — April Muller (@findapril) March 25, 2019

Horrifying, to say the very least.