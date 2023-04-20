Women Are Sharing The Simplest Tip That Has Changed Their Relationship In A Very Positive Way

Reuters

The euro zone swung to a trade surplus in February from a deficit a year earlier, non-adjusted data showed on Thursday, mainly thanks to a jump in exports of chemicals and machinery and the bulk of the improvement coming from Germany and Italy. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said the seasonally unadjusted trade balance of the 20 countries sharing the euro was 4.6 billion euros in February against a deficit of 9.4 billion 12 months earlier. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the February trade balance was a small deficit of 100 million euros, but a huge improvement on the 11.6 billion deficit the previous month.