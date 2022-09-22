Women shot with BB gun at Fashion Fair mall. Why police think they can catch the shooter

Women were hit by pellets fired from a BB gun Wednesday evening at Fashion Fair mall, according to Fresno Police.

The incident took place about 5 p.m. near the Five Guys patio, which is located close to the main entrance to the mall.

Lt. Leslie Williams said the shots were fired from a white four-door with three male suspects inside.

At least three women were struck. Williams said the victims suffered minor pain, but declined treatment from emergency medical workers.

It was unclear if the women were specifically targeted or it was a random act of violence.

Williams said the suspects could be booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Officers located surveillance video that is helping them identify the suspects and vehicle.